5 Things WWE subtly told us at WrestleMania Backlash: Big mistake to be made at Hell in a Cell, Losing superstar to remain in Title picture?

WrestleMania Backlash is officially in the books, and what a PPV it was. Minus the lumberjack match that featured zombie lumberjacks (that actually happened), the rest of the PPV was great from start to finish.

Even one bad match couldn't ruin the momentum of the PPV, and it was surprisingly the bouts from RAW that stole the show at WrestleMania Backlash. We say it's surprising because the build to the pay-per-view on the red brand has been poor, while SmackDown did a great job.

Weird things have happened in WWE before, and the fact that we've got a fun PPV is good enough. Here are some things WWE subtly told us at WrestleMania Backlash:

#5 The All Mighty reigns supreme at WrestleMania Backlash, but what's next?

The Almighty WWE Champion

In what was undoubtedly the match of the night, Bobby Lashley faced Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman in his first WWE Title defense since WrestleMania 37.

The match at WrestleMania Backlash had all the potential, and it exceeded expectations. Braun Strowman turned out to be a great addition to the title picture, and Bobby Lashley had his best match since becoming the WWE Champion in early March.

It was explosive as you can imagine, and Lashley was even sent behind the stage and brutalized - with his chances of retaining the WWE Title seemingly slim to none.

At the time, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman had a mini-singles match and it was explosive. WWE's modern-day big men deserve a lot more credit than what they get, and the athleticism of all three men was on display.

Ultimately, Bobby Lashley barely managed to retain the WWE Title. Drew McIntyre hit the Claymore Kick on Braun Strowman, and the All Mighty quickly disposed of the Scotsman to pin Braun Strowman.

It was an indication that Braun Strowman is out of the WWE Title picture. As good as he is, WWE will likely go with the Bobby Lashley-Drew McIntyre rematch at Hell in a Cell 2021. We expect them to face off inside the cell, and for them to have a match even better than the one at WrestleMania Backlash.

The only problem is that it would be a mistake to continue putting Drew McIntyre in the WWE Title picture at Hell in a Cell because it's been a year non-stop of his involvement.

A bit of a break from the World Title picture might help Drew McIntyre post-WrestleMania Backlash, but we don't see that happening.

