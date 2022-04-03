5 things WWE WrestleMania 38 got right on Night One: Former champion returns; Kevin Owens stunned

The first night of WWE WrestleMania 38 was indeed stupendous. The creative team booked some massive matches to kickstart The Show of Shows.

The Usos successfully defended their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs. The latter team came across as a legit threat to the champions, and it will be interesting to see who stands up to the champs next.

Becky Lynch was scheduled to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair put her title on the line against Ronda Rousey.

Seth Rollins took to the ring for his WrestleMania 38 match after fighting for it for weeks. He was booked to compete against a mystery opponent.

Plus, Kevin Owens hosted "Stone Cold" Steve Austin on The KO Show in the main event. It was expected that their talk show would turn into something bigger.

It was an entertaining night filled with some top matches. Let's look at the five things WWE WrestleMania got right on the first night of the event.

#5. Drew McIntyre put away Happy Corbin after surviving the End of Days at WrestleMania 38

The Scot kicked out of the End of Days at WrestleMania 38

Happy Corbin came out with Madcap Moss by his side to compete against Drew McIntyre. The match seems to have written the final chapter in their rivalry.

The Scottish Warrior went right at his opponent and took him down with big punches. The two men exchanged some excellent moves early and kept the action ticking.

Corbin got the upper hand and kept control until an accidental distraction from Moss allowed McIntyre to get back in the game with a spinebuster. The former hit him with the End of Days, but McIntyre became the first superstar to kick out of the finisher.

He recovered and took down the heel with a Claymore Kick for the win. The Scottish Warrior went after Moss with his sword after the match and cut the ring ropes to make a statement.

It was arguably the best match between the two superstars. WWE let McIntyre kick out of the most protected finisher in the company, which was a good move. Hopefully, The Scot will move up the ladder and get back into the world championship picture.

#4. Bianca Belair had another major WrestleMania moment

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch made special entrances for their WWE WrestleMania 38 match. The two women locked up as soon as the bell rang. Big Time Becks looked set to end the match early with the Manhandle Slam, but Belair kicked out.

The EST continued to stay alive in the match while Lynch tried to end things early. She trapped Lynch in the dis-arm-her, but the champion refused to tap out. The match spilled to the floor, where Big Time Becks sent her challenger into the steel steps. Later, Lynch took her down with a Manhandle Slam on the steps.

Belair kept fighting and finally hit the KOD for the win. The WWE Universe erupted as she celebrated her big win at WrestleMania 38. She won the title back after losing it to Becky in a very short match at SummerSlam.

It was great to see Belair have another big WrestleMania moment. She is arguably one of the best female superstars in the company. The match was entertaining from start to finish, and Becky did well to give her opponent the right rub.

#3. Cody Rhodes made a remarkable return to WWE and defeated Seth "Freaking" Rollins

Seth "Freaking" Rollins' WrestleMania 38 journey was recapped before he made his way to the ring. Rollins was ready to face anyone for a match at The Show of Shows. The lights went off, and Cody Rhodes' music hit. The former AEW star made his WWE return on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Cody looked content with the fans' reaction and looked to take control of the match early. The two men brawled as the fans cheered on. Rollins sold some of Cody's best moves perfectly, and the two men continued to work well together.

Both went on for over 20 minutes and kicked out of each other's best moves. The Visionary refused to give up after fighting for a chance to compete at WrestleMania 38.

Cody kicked out of a Pedigree and hit Rollins with a couple of Cross Rhodes. He paid homage to his late father with a Bionic Elbow and hit another Cross Rhodes to pick up the win.

It was arguably the most exciting match of the night. Cody was fantastic, and Rollins felt like the perfect opponent for him. The creative team did well to give the two men the longest match on the card. With such momentum, The American Nightmare could soon head to the top of the roster.

#2. Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey to retain her title at WWE WrestleMania 38

The Queen denied Ronda Rousey a win at WWE WrestleMania 38

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair made their way to the middle for the SmackDown Women's Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 38. The two women unleashed fury at each other, and Flair dropped her opponent onto the ring apron before tossing her to the floor.

They exchanged submission attempts as they looked to tap each other out in the match. The Queen hit Rousey with a Spear and locked another submission hold before the latter launched her off the top rope.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet locked in the armbar after hitting Piper's Pit, but the SmackDown Women's Champion rolled out of it. She hit a big boot, and the two women reversed each other's submission holds again. They refused to give up or tap out, making the match more interesting.

Late on, the referee was knocked out before Rousey forced Flair to tap out to the armbar. The challenger tried to revive the referee, and Flair took the opportunity to take Ronda down with another big boot for the pinfall win.

The final moments of the match could have been better. Flair did tap out, which leaves the door open to a rematch between the two superstars. It was surprising that Ronda did not win right away.

#1. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin competed in a No Holds Barred against Kevin Owens

Stone Cold raised hell at WrestleMania.

Kevin Owens hosted the biggest episode of The Kevin Owens Show at WWE WrestleMania 38. His host was none-other-than "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. KO talked some trash before Austin came out to the middle.

The two men exchanged harsh words before Owens challenged the veteran to a No Holds Barred Match. Stone Cold gladly accepted the challenge, and a referee ran down to make it official.

Austin unloaded on the former Universal Champion as they fought all around the arena. They exchanged suplexes on different surfaces before KO hit Austin with a Stunner. He kicked out and avoided a chair shot before hitting a Stunner of his own for the win.

Owens did exceptionally well to build the rivalry on his own and give Austin a safe match at The Show of Shows. The Rock is now no longer Austin's final opponent in the ring.

The talk show was expected to turn into some sort of match at WrestleMania 38. The creative team did well to keep things simple and send the fans home happy.

