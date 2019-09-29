5 Things you didn't know about Daniel Bryan

There are a number of interesting unknown facts about Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan has been one of the most popular superstars in WWE over the past few years and has even become a recognizable face on both Total Divas and Total Bellas. Bryan has been married to former Divas Champion Brie Bella since 2014 and the couple has a daughter called Birdie Joe together.

Bryan has recently undergone a dramatic change since he became a heel superstar for several months before he has seemingly turned face once again to align himself with Roman Reigns heading into Hell in a Cell.

Bryan has had quite an interesting past few years since he wasn't expected to return to the ring following his retirement back in 2016, but he has been able to pick up where he left off since he was cleared for a return last April and is now back at the same level he once was.

Despite living his life in the spotlight over the past few years, there are some things that the WWE Universe may not know about the former World Champion.

#5 12-time Slammy award winner

Daniel Bryan has won 12 Slammy Awards

Bryan has been a recognizable face on WWE TV for almost a decade and it appears that this has had quite the impact on the WWE Universe. There was once a time when WWE awarded yearly Slammy Awards to their athletes for a whole manner of different things, but this seemingly concluded in 2015.

This means that Bryan was able to pick up all 12 awards in just four years starting back in 2010. Bryan won both Shock Of The Year and Cole In Your Stocking back in 2010, before being followed by Tweet of the Year, Upset of the Year and Facial Hair of the Year in 2012.

Beard of the Year, Couple of the Year, Catchphrase of the Year, Superstar of the Year and Fan Participation of the Year made 2013 his most successful year before he rounded off his incredible haul with Rivalry of the Year and Couple of the Year in 2014.

