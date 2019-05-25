5 surprising things you didn't know about Vince McMahon Sr

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 452 // 25 May 2019, 12:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon Sr. and Jr.

Yesterday marked 35 years since the day one of the greatest promoters in the history of professional wrestling breathed his last.

May 24th, 1984. The first ever WrestleMania was still less than a year away. Vincent James McMahon died peacefully at the age of 69, leaving behind him a legacy that was matched by none until of course, his son Vince McMahon did the unthinkable.

Born on July 6th, 1914, Vince McMahon Senior's Capitol Wrestling Corporation dominated the North American pro-wrestling market in the 50s and the 60s, primarily in the Northeast region. He was one of the first promoters to split gate revenue with his wrestlers. Unlike Vince McMahon, his father believed that a promoter's place is in the backstage area, from where he should look over the action going on inside the squared circle. This was the reason why he was rarely seen on TV.

On the 35th anniversary of Vince McMahon Sr.'s passing, let's take a look at 5 surprising things you probably didn't know about him

Also read: 5 WWE Superstars who did regular jobs after retirement

#5 He had friendly relations with his competitors

Vince Sr. with Toots Mondt and Bruno Sammartino

In the 80s, when Vince McMahon Sr. sold off his company to his son, Vince McMahon proceeded to take over territories one after the other. Soon, the entire North American pro-wrestling market was in Vince's hands. It was a ruthless decision that helped Vince McMahon make WWE the biggest wrestling company in the whole world, which now boasts one billion followers on social media.

Vince Sr. always maintained friendly relations with his competitors and was of the opinion that everyone should be able to make their living and co-exist with each other in the industry. It was a time when companies worked together in regards to contracts and event schedules, and Vince Sr. never directly tried to put his competition out of business.

1 / 5 NEXT