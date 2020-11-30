5 things you may not remember Vince McMahon has done on-screen in WWE

As the chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon has contributed so much to the company and the professional wrestling business. He is responsible for pretty much everything the WWE product has been for decades, whether it be good, bad, or anywhere in between.

Some of those contributions have come in the form of Mr. McMahon, the evil character he became on-screen in WWE in the aftermath of the Montreal Screwjob. Since then, McMahon has done a plethora of outrageous things, with some remaining more memorable than the others.

The ones that stick out are when he "defeated God" at WWE Backlash 2006 and his despicable actions with Trish Stratus and his wife, Linda, in the build to a WrestleMania match against his son, Shane. Vince McMahon even faked his own death with a limousine explosion on WWE RAW.

He has done countless other things, with some of them slipping under the radar. Not all of these show him as the most heinous villain in wrestling, but a couple of them do. Here are five things you may not remember Vince McMahon has done on-screen in WWE.

#5 Vince McMahon was attacked by AJ Styles (WWE SmackDown 25/12/2018)

This moment was quickly forgotten.

In an angle that was so quickly forgotten, Vince McMahon's interest in bringing out the 'real' AJ Styles did not go anywhere. This bizarre segment between the chairman of WWE and "The Phenomenal One" ended on the Christmas Day episode of WWE SmackDown in 2018.

McMahon told Styles to allow his inner "animal" to come out and provoked him to the point of violence. He even slapped the two-time WWE Champion before Styles punched his boss in the face.McMahon was even smiling after the attack.

This segment could have been the start of a very interesting character arc for Styles after his lengthy run as the WWE Champion. However, nothing truly major came out of it. Styles faced Daniel Bryan once again for the WWE Championship at WWE Royal Rumble, with the crowd staying silent throughout the match due to its placement on the card.

There was no sign of a heel turn for AJ Styles anytime soon after he punched McMahon, at least until he reunited with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson over six months later. As a result, this segment is one of the most forgotten encounters McMahon has had with a current full-time WWE Superstar.