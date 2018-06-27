5 Things you missed on Monday Night Raw – June 25th, 2018

A lot went unnoticed during the last episode of Raw.

Punit Kanuga ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jun 2018, 04:33 IST 4.69K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

It was a humiliating loss for the "Uncrowned Champion"

The last episode of Monday Night Raw was a shocker. The Raw General Manager confirmed that Brock Lesnar won’t be defending the Universal Championship at the next PPV, Extreme Rules.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Dolph Ziggler was able to steal his way to retain the Intercontinental Championship. Just when it looked like Seth Rollins would be able to win back the title, he was ambushed by the Show-Off’s partner, Drew McIntyre.

In the Women’s division, Nia Jax made her first appearance since the Money in the Bank PPV, where she lost the Women’s Championship to Alexa Bliss.

She was delighted as the “Goddess” tapped out to Natalya, who also kept the count about the number of days after which Ronda Rousey will make her return on Raw.

Given that a lot of things happened on Raw this week, there were a couple of things which went unnoticed. Here are the top five of them.

#1 Bobby Lashley mocked Roman Reigns

Lashley added salt to the loss by mocking spear

It is no secret that Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns have grown to dislike each other. They were forced to team-up against the Revival for the second week in a row. However, they couldn’t check their differences outside the squared circle and it cost them the match.

The “Big Dog” tagged himself in the match when the “Dominator” was cruising in for a possible victory. Reigns even mocked his partner who was unsuccessful in getting himself tagged back.

However, his joy was short-lived as moments later he was pinned via a roll up by Dash Wilder. This gave Revival the retribution for their last week’s defeat.

Lashley didn’t miss this opportunity to rub it in the face of his partner. He imitated the gesture Reigns’ make before executing the spear and mocked him for losing the match.

On the other hand, the “Uncrowned Universal Champion” couldn’t do anything but look in despair as the “Real Deal” hurled him with some hard-hitting words.