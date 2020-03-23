5 things you need to know about The Undertaker heading into WWE WrestleMania

The Undertaker possesses several WrestleMania records other than his once-undefeated streak.

The Undertaker is set to compete in his 27th WrestleMania match this year.

Arunava Ghoshal

The Undertaker is an integral part of WrestleMania

WrestleMania is just around the corner and for wrestling fans, this is nothing short of a festive season. However, this year's show will feature some notable changes as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced WWE to alter the venue of 'The Show of Shows', make it a two-night event and most importantly, host it in the absence of the WWE Universe.

Although these regulations will prevent the fans from attending WrestleMania 36 live, it definitely can't curb their enthusiasm regarding the event. In these tough times, WWE is trying their best to continue with the show and entertain the fans from all around the world and this article will be looking back at the Superstar, who evolved into a cornerstone of this grandest stage of sports entertainment.

Yes, we are talking about The Undertaker.

Like the last three decades, The Phenom will make his presence known at this year's WrestleMania as well, as he goes one-on-one with The Phenomenal One. While we wait for the event, let's recall some of the facts that one should know ahead of The Undertaker's 27th WrestleMania match.

#5 Longest and shortest matches

WrestleMania 34

As mentioned earlier, The Undertaker has been performing at WrestleMania over the last 30 years and he will be the very first Superstar to wrestle at the event for four consecutive decades. Interestingly, both his longest and shortest WrestleMania bouts took place in the last decade only.

The Undertaker collided with Triple H at WrestleMania XXVIII in a Hell in a Cell match with Shawn Michaels serving as the special guest referee. This was his third match with The Game at 'The Showcase of the Immortals' and also, the longest one. The match reportedly lasted 30 minutes and 50 seconds ( 6 seconds more than his WrestleMania XXV match against HBK) and featured The Deadman and Triple H tear each other apart to signify the 'End of an Era'. The Undertaker won the match following a sledgehammer shot and Tombstone Piledriver to Triple H while Michaels made the three count.

You may have guessed his shortest WrestleMania match. Yes, it was the one against John Cena. Considered by many fans as a dream encounter, the match didn't exactly go as they had planned. The Undertaker squashed The Leader of Cenation within 2 minutes and 45 seconds at WrestleMania 34, showcasing that age is just a number for The Phenom.

