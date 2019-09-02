5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (September 2nd 2019)

Will Rollins and Strowman be able to co-exist, and who will the Fiend strike next?

In just a few hours, the WWE will descend on the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland to host the latest installment of Monday Night RAW.

After a huge SummerSlam PPV last month, the company is now on the road to Clash of Champions, which is shaping up to be a big night of wrestling.

As the name suggests, the show will feature plenty of title matches, as well as the finals of the 2019 King of the Ring tournament.

But for the men and women of the Red Brand, they need to focus on surviving tonight's show.

Here are five things you need to know before tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.

#5: The second round of the KOTR tournament begins

Ricochet, Samoa Joe, Cedric Alexander and Baron Corbin will battle for a spot in the semi-finals.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Ricochet gave the 2019 King of the Ring tournament it's first real shocker.

Defeating Drew McIntyre (who was considered the favorite to win the entire tournament by many fans), the aerial assailant proved he is in this tournament to win it, and won't let anyone stand in his way.

Of course, the path to the throne is a difficult one, as in tonight's second-round match, the high flyer will take on Samoa Joe in a return to the feud from earlier this year.

Fans will remember that it was Ricochet who ended Joe's reign as United States Champion, and odds are that the Samoan Submission Machine hasn't forgotten that either.

As if one huge King of the Ring match isn't enough, tonight's show will have two, as fans will also see Cedric Alexander battle the man who already calls himself King: Baron Corbin.

