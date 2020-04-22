5 thrown together tag teams that won the WWE Tag Team Championships

Two unique makeshift tag teams

WWE's storied history is filled with a long string of incredible and talented tag teams, that went on to have Hall of Fame worthy careers and won several Tag Team titles over the course of their WWE stints. The Rockers (Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty), The Dudley Boyz (D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley), Demolition, and a few others have etched their names in history as some of the best duos of all time.

On the other hand, there have been a bunch of tag teams that were simply thrown together. On several occasions, two Superstars were put together by WWE, to the surprise of fans. Sometimes, the thrown-together teams didn't work. In some instances though, the teams went on to have successful runs and ended up winning Championship gold. Let's take a look at five such teams.

#5 Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman

At SummerSlam 2019, Seth Rollins finally defeated Brock Lesnar in clean fashion, and won back the Universal title that he had lost at Extreme Rules when The Beast Incarnate had cashed in his MITB briefcase. Immediately after, Rollins got into a rivalry with Braun Strowman. The duo went on to team up on an episode of WWE RAW, and won the Tag Team titles after defeating Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. This was the fifth RAW Tag Team title win of Rollins' career.

At the Clash of Champions PPV, Rollins and Strowman defended their Tag Team belts against another makeshift duo, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Unfortunately for the babyfaces, the reign ended on that night and new Tag Team Champions were crowned when all was said and done. Later on the same night, Rollins and Strowman faced off with the Universal title on the line. The Beastslayer somehow managed to put the behemoth down and retain his Universal title.