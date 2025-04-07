5-time Women's Champion to miss her 5th consecutive WWE WrestleMania this year? Exploring the potential

WrestleMania is regarded as WWE's biggest event of the year, and this is a spectacle that no superstar wants to miss. While a few talents have been part of The Show of Shows several times, others haven't had the privilege to feature in it even once. One of the most prominent names—a five-time Women's Champion—is likely to miss her fifth consecutive WrestleMania this year.

The superstar is none other than three-time RAW Women's Champion and two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss. While it is quite a surprising streak, she hasn't competed at The Showcase of the Immortals since WrestleMania 37. There are high chances that Bliss will not wrestle at the biggest annual spectacle this year as well.

The 33-year-old made her triumphant return at Royal Rumble this year after years of a prolonged hiatus. Since then, WWE has failed to put her in any significant storyline. At one point, it looked like Alexa Bliss' storyline with The Wyatt Sicks could begin on SmackDown right after Elimination Chamber. However, those teases and progressions apparently came to a halt.

Alexa Bliss made sporadic appearances in February and March, following which she completely disappeared from television. Her notable absence on the Road to WrestleMania seemingly indicates that she won't be a part of the grand spectacle in Las Vegas. What added fuel to those rumors was Bliss being removed from WWE World—the fan convention that will be held during the WrestleMania weekend.

Therefore, all signs point towards one thing: the former women's champion is set to miss the opportunity to wrestle a match at WrestleMania for the fifth time in a row. Alexa Bliss was featured at 'Mania 37, but in a brief segment rather than a match. Will the same happen this year? Only time will tell.

Alexa Bliss to officially join The Wyatt Sicks after WWE WrestleMania 41?

Ever since Alexa Bliss made her way back to WWE, fans have speculated about her joining The Wyatt Sicks. A major reason behind that was The Five Feet of Fury returning with Lilly, the doll that Bray Wyatt left for her as a souvenir. Also, her character was more or less the same when she was with The Fiend.

There have also been several instances when the company teased her potential alliance with the Uncle Howdy-led faction. It was quite a clear indication that Triple H was considering putting the former women's champion in The Wyatt Sicks. And this could very well happen after WrestleMania 41.

The post-WrestleMania season marks the beginning of fresh storylines on the roster. It would be the right time to progress the story between Alexa Bliss and the sinister faction that started on SmackDown after the Royal Rumble.

There were also reports that WWE was planning a major angle between them at The Show of Shows. It will be fascinating to see how things shape up in the coming weeks and what the future holds for Alexa and The Wyatt Sicks.

