5-time WWE champion to become the new Paul Heyman guy after WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Paul Heyman is one of the most renowned veterans and smartest minds in this industry. Everything Heyman touches turns into gold, especially with all the superstars he has managed or mentored in WWE. Whether Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, or Roman Reigns, The Wiseman's association has elevated these stars to a new level.

It looks like five-time WWE champion Bron Breakker could become the next Paul Heyman guy very soon. What caused the speculation was a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter. It stated that the WWE Hall of Famer has been working closely with the 27-year-old backstage. Paul has been mentoring Bron on refining his promo skills and character work.

The presentation of WWE Superstars plays a key role in their overall success in the company. The reigning Intercontinental Champion is getting guidance from the legendary Heyman on all those aspects. What's happening behind the curtains could be seen on television screens in the coming months.

Paul Heyman could officially become Bron Breakker's new manager after WrestleMania 41. This is a good possibility, as it would significantly elevate the youngster. The Wiseman's association with Breakker could do wonders for the 27-year-old's WWE career. Moreover, it could work as the catalyst in Breakker's transition into the main event scene.

Bron is already a five-time WWE champion, having held the NXT Title twice, the NXT Tag Team Title once, and the Intercontinental Title twice. Working under Heyman could open up endless possibilities for him.

Paul Heyman to break up his ties with Roman Reigns and CM Punk before joining Bron Breakker?

Roman Reigns made his shocking return this week on RAW and attacked Seth Rollins during the latter's Steel Cage match against CM Punk. Just as he was wreaking havoc on Rollins outside the ring, Paul Heyman was seen helping out The Second City Saint inside the steel cage.

However, this did not sit well with Reigns. As a result, The OTC launched a vicious attack on Punk, making the latter pay for what he did at Royal Rumble. Heyman was stuck in a dilemma between loyalty and friendship, and he could do nothing but watch the entire scene unfold helplessly.

Roman Reigns could likely put a huge stipulation before The Wiseman, asking him to choose between him and CM Punk. Unable to pick sides, the WWE veteran could walk away, deciding not to be in anyone's corner. While Paul Heyman might not cut ties, he could stay away from both clients.

In the aftermath of this, Heyman could return after WrestleMania 41, revealing Bron Breakker as his new guy. Well, this is speculation at this point.

