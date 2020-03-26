5-time WWE Champion says he can defeat Brock Lesnar if they have a rematch

He lost a hard-fought match to Lesnar the last time they squared off.

The Superstar explained why things could be different this time around.

Brock Lesnar

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan discussed a variety of topics. Bryan opened up on his Interpromotional match against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2018. Lesnar dominated Bryan for a while, before things suddenly took a turn and it seemed like Bryan could end up pinning The Beast. The match was earlier supposed to pit Lesnar against AJ Styles, but Bryan's shocking WWE title win on the Blue brand changed plans in a hurry.

Bryan said that things could end differently if he faces Lesnar again. He added that with Drew Gulak being his coach, he can take down Lesnar.

With Drew [Gulak] helping me train, I have no doubt that I - no one can defeat Brock Lesnar- but I believe, I would love to have another one [match]. And with Drew as my coach, I think I can come out on top this time, maybe.

Bryan recently got into a feud with Drew Gulak, and the two Superstars faced off at the 2020 Elimination Chamber PPV. Soon after, they joined forces and are currently feuding with Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura. The upcoming edition of SmackDown on Fox will see Gulak facing off against Nakamura, with Bryan earning an Intercontinental title shot at WrestleMania 36 if Gulak emerges victorious.