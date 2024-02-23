5-time WWE champion to incapacitate Drew McIntyre from competing at Elimination Chamber? Potential twist explored

Drew McIntyre is gearing up to compete in this year's Elimination Chamber match, which is set to take place on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. The Scottish Warrior will face Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and the United States Champion Logan Paul to earn the right to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

However, there is a slight possibility that the former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn might incapacitate McIntyre from competing in this year's traditional Chamber match.

This potential belief arises due to the heated altercations between these two stars over the past few weeks. In one of the previous episodes of Monday Night RAW, fans witnessed another interaction between Sami and Drew, where the latter tried to launch an aftermath assault on Zayn, which resulted in Cody Rhodes making the save.

So, the probable scenario that might unfold could see Sami seeking his vengeance against Drew McIntyre by launching a pre-Elimination Chamber match assault on him. Further, this might lead to the former WWE Champion becoming unfit to compete in the brutal structured match.

However, it is important to note that Sami Zayn is currently a babyface star. In the past, fans had rarely witnessed a heroic character attacking a villainous superstar before his match despite having an intense rivalry.

Drew McIntyre scored a major win on a recent episode of RAW

Drew McIntyre seems to be heading with all the momentum for his high-profile Elimination Chamber match. This is evident from the kickoff match from the latest episode of RAW, which witnessed an iconic showdown between The Scottish Warrior and The American Nightmare.

The match ended in a surprise conclusion when The Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso intervened and cost Cody Rhodes his match. This resulted in McIntyre taking advantage of the distraction and connecting with a disastrous Claymore Kick to score a pinfall victory.

This comes as a shock to many fans, considering that The American Nightmare is gearing up to 'finish his story' at WrestleMania 40 when he will clash against Roman Reigns in a mega rematch. This is also marked as the first pinfall loss of Cody since getting pinned at the hands of the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

Now fans surely have their eyes set on the Elimination Chamber match to see whether Drew McIntyre will able to secure his World title match spot for this year's Show of Shows.

