5-time WWE champion to win the Elimination Chamber match and face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40? Possibility explored

Seth Rollins has become the workhorse champion of the company after winning the World Heavyweight Championship last year. However, his WrestleMania plans seem to be in flux as he has been trying to convince the Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes to face him at WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare, on the other hand, has not yet made his choice clear. Though he told Roman Reigns that he will not face him at WrestleMania this year, the belief is that it's only a storyline ploy. If Rhodes does go after Reigns, that would leave Rollins without a challenger.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer noted that the current plan is for the winner of the Elimination Chamber match to face Seth Rollins. The perfect superstar for that opportunity would be The Underdog From the Underground Sami Zayn.

''It looks like yeah probably a men's elimination chamber to figure out who faces Seth,'' said Bryan Alvarez on WOR.

The former NXT Champion has not won a World Title yet but main-evented Day One of last year's WrestleMania to become the Tag Team Champion. By entering first in the Elimination Chamber match, the three-time Intercontinental Champion could go the distance and establish himself as a true workhorse worthy enough to challenge The Visionary.

Jim Cornette rips apart the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

During a recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, Cornette argued that Rollins' promo lacked coherence. He highlighted that The Visionary attempted to argue that the World Heavyweight Champion held greater significance than the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, a notion widely recognized as false.

"The story [is] that Seth is trying to convince Cody to pick him instead of Roman. Roman Reigns isn't the guy anymore, I'm the guy. This is the title in WWE. No, no, it's not. He went on and on trying to make this case that he can't make." Cornette continued, "He can't figure out any other way to say that Roman never shows up because he's too big a star and nobody can beat him, and he's got the real title,'' said Cornette

Seth Rollins tried to convince Rhodes to face him at WrestleMania instead of Roman Reigns. However, on SmackDown, Reigns took a major shot at Rollins and the World Championship, calling it the ''loser's bracket'' title.

