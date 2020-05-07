5 Times Brock Lesnar was praised by his WWE rivals

Brock Lesnar greets fans at the University of Minnesota

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar - when on television, anyway - comes across as an uncaring monster (a... "beast", if you will), only out for himself and someone who takes delight in the pain and misery of others. Then, you see him doing promos like this one for ESPN...

Outside of the ring, Brock Lesnar is often lauded by his peers for his attention to detail and his generosity. Yes, he's famously anti-social, but that doesn't mean he actually hates people. If you have a subscription to the WWE Network, look up the episode of the Steve Austin Show where Brock Lesnar was the guest - you'll see an entirely different side to the guy.

And, when Brock Lesnar decides to get goofy - like when he would pretend the Money In The Bank briefcase was a boombox or when he danced to MVP's theme music at the 2020 Rumble - it's gloriously goofy.

Don't just take our word for it, though *cue Reading Rainbow theme song*. Many of Lesnar's colleagues have sung his praises over the years. They've called him such horrible, mean names like "brilliant", "generous", and "sweetheart." Clearly, this is a man all his fellow performers hate.

So, let's look at five times this has happened.

#5. Kofi Kingston praises Brock Lesnar's "brilliant mind" for the business

Lesnar and Kofi Kingston

You would think if anybody would have a grudge against Brock Lesnar, it would be the man who lost the WWE Championship to him in eight seconds, Kofi Kingston. However, if you thought that, you would be wrong (and might owe somebody money possibly, if you're the kind of person who makes weird bets like that). In fact, you wouldn't be further from the truth.

During an interview with talkSPORT writer (and occasional Sportskeeda contributor) Alex McCarthy, Kingston discussed how his loss at the debut episode of SmackDown on FOX built up to the great moment at the Rumble where he confronted Brock along with his New Day teammate Big E and recent Brock Lesnar adversary Rey Mysterio.

Advertisement

.@TrueKofi confirms Brock Lesnar put together their moment at the 2020 Royal Rumble and explains why Brock was such a genius in making @DMcIntyreWWE, too.



"He has an awesome mind for the business and I feel he'll never get the credit he deserves for that." pic.twitter.com/0RWXlMjBwV — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 30, 2020

"It was a lot of great storytelling coming together. Everything is important as minuscule as it may be. It's definitely a big part of the Rumble seeing me, Rey and E, all of us on the outside banding together and going in there doing what we did."

While the trio of Superstars wasn't enough to get Lesnar eliminated, they certainly gave him a tough battle. And, as Kingston points out, it made Brock Lesnar's elimination at the hands of eventual Rumble winner Drew McIntyre all the sweeter.

Speaking of the newly crowned WWE Champion.