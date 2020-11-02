5 Times daughters went against their fathers on WWE TV

Family clashes have been one of the most recurring storyline ideas in WWE history. Ever since WWE came into being, the promotion has presented angles where children and parents feuded over an issue, with a few rivalries even leading to in-ring clashes on WWE TV or pay-per-view.

Some of the most memorable father-children feuds in WWE history include the Vince McMahon vs. Shane McMahon rivalry heading into WrestleMania 17 in 2001. During Jerry Lawler's feud with Michael Cole, the latter brought back Brian Christopher on WWE RAW, which led to a heated confrontation between the father-son duo. In the following slideshow, we will focus on clashes between daughters and their fathers, that we have witnessed over the years on WWE TV.

#5 Stephanie McMahon turns on Vince McMahon and joins forces with Triple H

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

At WWE Armageddon 1999, Triple H took on Vince McMahon in the main event of the night. The duo wrestled in a No Holds Barred match and beat the tar out of each other for almost 30 minutes. The rivalry had kicked off when Triple H crashed Stephanie McMahon's wedding with Test and revealed that he had married Stephanie while she wasn't in her senses. Stephanie McMahon made it clear at the time that she hated Triple H, but things were going to take an unexpected turn soon.

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H formed one of the most powerful couples in WWE

During the final moments of the match, Triple H grabbed a sledgehammer from Stephanie McMahon and hit Vince McMahon with it to pick up the victory. After the match was over, Stephanie McMahon showed her true colors and revealed that she was aligned with Triple H all this time. This kicked off what is now famously known as the McMahon-Helmsley Era in WWE, that saw Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and their band of villains running roughshod over the roster.