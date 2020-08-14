5 Times John Cena broke character

WWE legend John Cena is widely regarded as one of the greatest Superstars to ever step foot in the squared circle. The 16-time World Champion made his WWE main roster debut in 2002 and soon turned into a mainstay on the SmackDown brand. John Cena has headlined numerous WrestleMania events and has been a major draw during his run as an active Superstar in WWE.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Cena has been a part of a string of legendary moments, both on and off-screen. There have also been a bunch of moments during his career where he broke character or was forced to do so by a fellow wrestler.

In the following slideshow, we will take a look at five instances when John Cena broke character, be it on WWE TV, house shows, or during interviews.

#5 Santino Marella manages to make John Cena chuckle

Santino

Santino Marella is hands down one of the funniest characters to ever grace a WWE ring. His hilarious antics gave the WWE Universe a string of amusing moments. Santino didn't let go of his comedic timing even when he was a heel.

Back when he was aligned with Beth Phoenix and was a bad guy on TV, Santino cut a promo on the audience and berated them for not showing him respect. He threatened to reveal that Santa Claus isn't real, but John Cena came out before Santino could proceed.

Santino wasn't thrilled with John Cena interrupting him and told him that he has a big mouth. While addressing Cena, Santino referred to him as 'John Cheena' and the crowd exploded in laughter at this bit.

Cena himself tried his best to stay in character and not chuckle, but he failed and was visibly laughing at Santino calling him 'Cheena'. Check out the hilarious clip HERE.