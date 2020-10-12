5 Times John Cena praised his WWE opponents

When one lists down some of the greatest WWE Superstars in the history of this industry, John Cena's name is bound to be mentioned somewhere at the top. John Cena made his WWE main roster debut in the spring of 2002, and it didn't take him long to rise up the ranks and become one of the hottest acts on WWE TV.

John Cena won his first WWE title at WrestleMania 21, by defeating JBL and ending his almost a year-long title reign. It has been a while since Cena became a part-time WWE Superstar and shifted his focus on being a Hollywood actor. Over the course of his legendary stint with WWE, John Cena remained at the top for the better part and had epic feuds with some of the biggest Superstars of the modern era. Cena is regarded as one of the classiest acts in real life when it comes to supporting his peers. In this list, we will take a look at five times John Cena had nothing but praise for his WWE opponents.

#5 John Cena praises The Fiend for carrying WWE through the COVID-19 pandemic

The Fiend

John Cena came back to WWE on the SmackDown after Super ShowDown 2020, where The Fiend lost his Universal title to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. The show saw Cena being confronted by The Fiend, who proceeded to challenge Cena to a match at WrestleMania 36. Bray Wyatt came out victorious at the event, in what was one of the most unique matches WWE has ever presented. Months later, Cena had praise for The Fiend, as well as Seth Rollins, for carrying the shows during a tough time in a non-fan environment.

Bray is obviously doing a great job and Seth Rollins has done an unbelievable job of adapting to a crowdless environment.

Bray Wyatt is still one of the hottest acts in all of WWE and is currently involved in an intriguing angle with Alexa Bliss. There are tons of possibilities WWE can explore with The Fiend in the near future, and he will certainly go down in history as one of the most unique characters fans ever witnessed.