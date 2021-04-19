5 Times John Cena put over older WWE Superstars

John Cena's WWE career is one that not many have been able to mimic, and he is a sure-fire future Hall of Famer. Cena has done it all in the squared circle and he always gets a big reaction out of the WWE Universe whenever he makes one of his rare appearances.

John Cena won his first WWE Championship at WrestleMania 21 where he defeated JBL for the coveted belt. Cena was immediately given a major push as a main event star following the win and WWE decided to make him the face of the company. Cena wrestled tons of matches against some of the very best the promotion had to offer over the next 14 years or so.

The Firefly Funhouse match is one year old today.



Crazy to think this is the last time we saw John Cena in WWE. pic.twitter.com/nyKUndL59D — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) April 4, 2021

He was heavily protected, but there were times when John Cena put over other superstars as well. Let's take a look at five superstars Cena put over who were older than him.

(Note for reference: John Cena is currently 43-years-old; A big thanks to ProFightDB for the data used)

#5 The Undertaker vs. John Cena (WWE WrestleMania 34, 2018)

The Undertaker

The Undertaker vs John Cena had become a dream match following the latter's rise to the top of the roster. The duo had wrestled a bunch of matches back when Cena was a mid-card guy on SmackDown in 2003. As WrestleMania 34 loomed closer in early 2018, John Cena challenged The Undertaker to a match at The Show of Shows.

Cena grew frustrated when The Deadman didn't respond and began berating him as the show came closer. Cena also made it clear he was mad at The Undertaker for not answering the challenge. The match did happen at WrestleMania though. John Cena had lost all hope when The Undertaker suddenly appeared and the match finally kicked off.

Admit it, Wrestlemania doesn’t feel like Wrestlemania without John Cena and The Undertaker pic.twitter.com/EvPPkuMnPm — Bonafide Heat (@BonafideHeat) March 22, 2021

The Undertaker defeated John Cena in less than three minutes in what was a quick squash. Fans were aware The Undertaker wasn't in the best shape of his life but no one had imagined that The Phenom would dispose of John Cena in such quick fashion. The Undertaker was 53-years-old at the time of the match.

