5 Times John Cena won a match he shouldn't have

John Cena has had the stigma of halting a rising Superstar's momentum.

There have been a number of cases where a Cena win was unnecessary.

Cena has won so many high-profile matches in his career.

John Cena is set to face "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36, in what is likely going to be a complete cinematic presentation. We cannot wait to see what is in store for this match.

It might involve various elements of the Firefly Fun House, which Wyatt claimed was created by him due to events that happened at the hands of Cena himself.

Over the years, the 16-time WWE world champion has had a stellar win-loss record. In fact, it was so lop-sided that this habit of Cena's became a meme on the Internet, "Cena wins LOL".

While John Cena winning almost every match of his is justified, as he was the face of WWE for a very long time, there have been a few instances where he probably should have put his opponent over.

Some WWE Superstars were seemingly primed for a big victory over Cena to allow them to break through the proverbial glass ceiling and reach the next level.

However, they were beaten by the 'Leader of the Cenation' and as a result, their momentum was halted. Some of them gained it back, while others would take years to recover if they even did.

Here are five times 'Super Cena' should have met his match in the ring.

#5 vs Rusev (WrestleMania 31)

Rusev Day is delayed.

There are two sides to this coin. If John Cena hadn't beaten Rusev at WrestleMania 31, we would have not gotten those weekly classics in the form of Cena's United States Title Open Challenge.

Advertisement

But had Cena stared at the lights for Rusev at Levi's Stadium, the Bulgarian would have become a made man instantly. Rusev Day would have come way earlier and he might have realized his full potential in WWE.

The match was pretty good, even if it followed the clichéd story of 'American vs Evil Foreigner'. That did not stop Rusev from having the entrance of a lifetime, as he entered 'Mania in a tank. It was incredible.

However, one has to wonder the heights that the three-time US Champion would have reached if he defeated John Cena to retain his title at WrestleMania.

1 / 5 NEXT