5 times real-life death and tragedy rocked WWE

The world of sports entertainment is occasionally hit by something huge and tragic from real life.

We review some of the most tragic moments of loss and devastation in WWE history.

WWE has faced its own share of tragedies

World Wrestling Entertainment is precisely that - entertainment. For decades, the company has provided world-class entertainment to millions of fans all around the globe.

It is a truly unique blend of theatre and athleticism that stands apart from any other sport, as the vast majority of what we see on screen is either rehearsed or scripted to some degree - though there are, of course, exceptions.

Like any good soap opera, there are writers and creative thinkers, who all combine their skills to produce compelling storylines and feuds that keep wrestlers locked together on-screen every single week.

There have been times, however, where the illusion of sports entertainment and the scripted world of WWE has been obliterated by real-life events mainly outside of the control of the company or anyone else. Sadly, as with any walk of life, tragedy strikes in WWE, loved and cherished performers are lost and mourned, and some suffer injuries that change their lives forever.

Thankfully, these instances are relatively rare, but today we'll be highlighting the five occasions when WWE was rocked by real-life death and tragedy.

#5 Droz suffers a career-ending injury in the ring

Darren Drozdov: left, in his WWE days, and right, later in life. [Image: Fox Sports]

Darren Drozdov made his WWE debut during the Attitude Era in 1998. The former professional football player aligned himself with the Legion of Doom before they split during a UK pay-per-view late in that year.

Afterwards, 'Droz' had a short run as a heel in WWE before his career was tragically ended by an injury sustained during a match against D-Lo Brown at a taping of SmackDown in October 2009. The pair had been attempting to execute Brown's trademark running powerbomb, but an awkward landing broke two vertebrae in his neck. Despite emergency surgery and intensive care afterward, Droz was left initially without any movement below his neck, ending his wrestling career before it had begun to blossom.

He has since been able to regain some movement in his upper body, but continues to use a wheelchair and requires constant care. Given SmackDown was taped as opposed to airing live that night, footage of Droz's accident has never been broadcast.

