5 times Roman Reigns attacked WWE authority figures

Roman Reigns hit Vince McMahon with a Superman Punch

The biggest move of the 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-Up was saved until the final segment of SmackDown Live when Roman Reigns interrupted Elias and Vince McMahon to become the final addition to the blue brand’s roster.

Before the show, WWE had teased that Vince would announce “the biggest acquisition in SmackDown Live history” during the episode. Then, to the disappointment of the Montreal crowd, he revealed that person to be Elias.

Reigns soon appeared and immediately made an impression by hitting WWE’s resident guitarist with an uppercut and a Superman Punch. He was then confronted by Vince, who received a Superman Punch of his own before falling into Elias’ arms.

As one of the most prominent Superstars on WWE programming in the last six-and-a-half years, it is only natural that Reigns has been involved in physical altercations with General Managers and the higher-ups within WWE on a few occasions.

In this article, let’s take a look at five specific incidents where “The Big Dog” attacked authority figures.

#5 Brad Maddox

Brad Maddox burst onto the WWE scene in October 2012 as the crooked referee in the CM Punk vs. Ryback WWE Championship match at Hell In A Cell. The unknown newcomer hit Ryback with a low-blow, helping Punk to retain his title in the process, and he went on to become an on/off authority figure on Raw and SmackDown between February 2013 and May 2014.

Towards the end of his time as WWE’s on-screen decision-maker, Maddox took over as General Manager on the April 25, 2014 episode of SmackDown. Most blue brand shows in that era were nothing more than glorified live events, but this episode was particularly memorable because it was the night when The Shield wreaked havoc over the rest of the roster to send a message to Evolution.

Some of the highlights included a Triple Powerbomb on Fandango off the stage area and a 3-on-5 victory in the main event, and they were also involved in an altercation with Maddox backstage earlier in the night.

Roman Reigns picked the GM up by his tie and launched him over a sofa, knocking a Batista poster off the wall, and then Dean Ambrose followed up with a flurry of punches and kicks.

