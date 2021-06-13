5 times Roman Reigns proved he is WWE's top heel

Roman Reigns' Universal Championship run has been a massive hit so far. As The Tribal Chief of WWE, Reigns has terrorized every individual on SmackDown. He has established himself as a sadistic heel who strikes fear into the hearts of his opponents.

Probably the best thing in wrestling right now.



Between his Summerslam return to now, Roman Reigns’ heel run has been absolutely remarkable.



He’s an absolute natural. https://t.co/Xjngo2duMG — Kevin Edward Grant Wakeham (@KEGW1995) May 1, 2021

With his new heel persona, Roman Reigns has showcased his unseen aggressive side to the WWE Universe. The company has portrayed him as a dominant champion who would do anything to keep his title.

Throughout his title reign, the champion has committed many heinous acts to establish his dominance. From Daniel Bryan to Jey Uso, every superstar who challenged Roman Reigns had to face serious consequences.

In this article, let's look at five such instances when Roman Reigns proved that he is the best heel in WWE.

#5 Roman Reigns' shrewd tactic to win the Universal Championship at WWE Payback 2020

Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2020

Roman Reigns made his shocking WWE return at last year's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Roman Reigns' sudden arrival heated things up on SmackDown. A Triple Threat Universal Championship match between Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Reigns was announced a week later for Payback.

You CAN’T deny that you didn’t see this coming! You CAN’T!! Out of every shocking moment that could happen, this is one you didn’t see coming! That is the TRUTH!!



Congratulations WWE for shocking us with the return of Roman Reigns! We “Never Saw It Coming!” #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/A9K1hiPAR1 — Christian Maracle (@MaracleMan) August 24, 2020

The company advertised a major contract signing between the three superstars for the go-home show of SmackDown before Payback. Considering the animosity between the three superstars, it was decided that the signings would take place separately.

Both Strowman and Wyatt agreed to sign the contract. However, Roman Reigns had some other plans in his mind. During the final segment of the show, Reigns refused to sign the contract right away and revealed Paul Heyman as his new special counsel. The decision had a major impact on the title match at Payback.

The Universal Championship match main-evented the Payback pay-per-view. Due to Roman Reigns' absence, the Triple Threat started as a singles match. The Fiend and Braun Strowman fought all around the arena and even imploded the ring with a top rope Superplex spot.

As the two superstars laid exhausted in the ring, Roman made his entrance with a steel chair. He finally signed the contract on the ramp and inserted himself into the ongoing title match.

Roman Reigns becomes the new Universal Champion after a controversial end to title match at WWE Payback 2020 https://t.co/dL7bROdwzt via @SKProWrestling — Hector Martinez Jr. (@HectorM27220758) August 31, 2020

He brutalized both of the superstars with steel chairs. Although Roman faced some resistance from The Fiend, he managed to put him down with a low blow. In the end, Reigns hit Strowman with a lethal spear and captured the WWE Universal Championship.

The Tribal Chief played it very smart by entering the bout at the last minute. Moreover, he took The Fiend's title without even pinning him. The cunning tactics used by Reigns in this match instantly made him the new top heel in WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Amar Anand