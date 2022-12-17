5 times Sami Zayn stole the show from The Bloodline in WWE

Sami Zayn is supposedly in for a big night tonight on WWE SmackDown. The Honorary Uce of The Bloodline was instructed by Jey Uso to "spruce up" for the return of Roman Reigns.

Jey added that Sami will have a big night due to proving his worth to The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Jey did not elaborate on what the "big night" on SmackDown entails, but it could mean Zayn is about to become Sami Uso on the blue brand.

Listed below are five examples of Sami Zayn stealing the show from The Bloodline in WWE.

#5. Sami's ridiculous outfit before WWE Clash at the Castle

The Bloodline were set to hold a celebration for Roman Reigns as he approached two years as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Usos were wearing their normal clothing, while The Honorary Uce busted out his best suit for the occasion.

Drew McIntyre spoiled the party and attacked before Roman even made his way to the ring. It will be interesting to see what kind of suit The Great Liberator wears for his big night tonight on SmackDown.

#4. The night he became The Honorary Uce

Even WWE knows that Sami Zayn has become the best part of The Bloodline. Roman Reigns giving Zayn the Honorary Uce t-shirt was recently named the number one Bloodline moment of the year by the company.

Sami's reactions during the segment caused many members of the WWE Universe to feel bad for him as they thought The Bloodline were about to kick him out of the group. Zayn's pure joy once he realized that wasn't the case was so infectious that he has been a fan-favorite ever since.

#3. Taking one for the team

Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. Solo Sikoa debuted during the match and helped Roman escape with the title at the premium live event in Cardiff, Wales.

Before the match, Sami Zayn sacrificed himself several times by leaping in front of Claymore kicks from Drew McIntyre to protect Reigns. It was wildly entertaining to watch The Honorary Uce do whatever it takes in an effort to gain the approval of The Tribal Chief.

#2. Sami was the MVP of The Bloodline during WarGames

Sami Zayn proved his worth to The Bloodline in the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. The night prior on SmackDown, Kevin Owens approached Zayn backstage and suggested that he betray The Bloodline before they turn their back on him.

Jey Uso overheard the conversation and asked Sami if he had spoken to anyone. The Honoary Uce lied to Jey's face and later had to explain his actions to Roman at Survivor Series.

Zayn claimed that he was trying to protect Jey by lying to him about his conversation with Owens and had The Bloodline's back no matter what. He proved that during the WarGames match by hitting KO with a low blow and stepping aside for Jey Uso to have the moment.

Jey connected with a Frog Splash to pick up the win for The Bloodline. Roman, Jey, and Sami all shared a hug after the match and it appears The Bloodline is stronger than ever.

#1. Jey Uso is not feeling very "Ucey"

Jey Uso hated everything about Sami Zayn until recently. During a recent edition of SmackDown, Jey finally snapped and shouted that he did not care what The Tribal Chief had to say after Roman instructed the two to work out their differences.

Sami masterfully calmed the situation by claiming Jey had not been feeling very "Ucey" as of late. The crowd immediately started chanting "Ucey!" and neither Jey nor Roman could help but laugh in the ring.

