×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Times Vince McMahon was forced to suspend a top star in WWE

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
9.12K   //    08 Mar 2019, 13:42 IST

VInce McMahon has often had to suspend top stars
VInce
McMahon has often had to suspend top stars

Since the mid-2000s, WWE has been especially strict about violations of the Wellness Policy. Over the years, this has seen a number of WWE Superstars get suspended for Wellness Policy violations including some top stars, sometimes at the most inopportune moments. Some WWE Superstars' pushes were left completely unaffected while others like Rob Van Dam, who isn't on this list had his push completely killed because of the suspension.

Superstars can also get suspended for a number of reasons other than Wellness Policy violations like what happened to Titus O'Neil when he pulled Vince McMahon back after Daniel Bryan's retirement on WWE RAW.

Let's take a look at incidents when Vince McMahon was forced to suspend some of his top stars.


#5 Chris Jericho - 2012

The incident that led to Chris Jericho's suspension is almost legendary at this point.

The year was 2012 and WWE were having a Live Event in Sao Paolo, Brazil. He faced babyface CM Punk at the event. As Punk waved a Brazilian flag in the ring, Jericho snatched the flag from him and kicked it after first crumpling it up. If you didn't know, desecrating the Brazilian flag is an actual crime in the country and police immediately stopped the Live Event.

Police reportedly wanted to arrest Jericho on the spot but WWE quickly ushered him out of the country and issued a public apology to the government of Brazil. Jericho was suspended from WWE for a month and returned to action on the June 25 episode of WWE RAW.

During one of his one-man shows in 2014, Jericho opened up about the incident saying that he was about to be thrown in jail adding that one particular Brazilian colonel was out for his blood. He added that Vince McMahon made some calls and made sure he was flown out of Brazil immediately. Jericho ended up back in the US via Guatemala.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Kurt Angle Roman Reigns
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
5 Biggest reasons why Vince McMahon wants to push the Shield one last time
RELATED STORY
6 WWE superstars Vince McMahon could not control
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Vince McMahon considers Becky Lynch the biggest star in WWE
RELATED STORY
4 incredible sacrifices Vince McMahon made for the WWE
RELATED STORY
4 Big Things Vince McMahon Could Be Offering Dean Ambrose To Stay In WWE
RELATED STORY
3 WWE superstars Vince McMahon isn't a fan of, and 3 he is
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Batista reveals Vince McMahon's decision that forced him to leave WWE
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Vince McMahon needs to allow Triple H to have full control of WWE 
RELATED STORY
5 times Vince McMahon totally lost it on-screen
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why WWE's Vince McMahon wants to push Batista as a heel
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us