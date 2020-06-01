5 Times Vince McMahon pitched ideas to WWE Superstars himself

Vince had plans for The Rock and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34

When one talks about some of the greatest creative geniuses in the history of professional wrestling, Vince McMahon's name almost always comes on top. The WWE Chairman is widely regarded by many as the greatest businessman in pro-wrestling history and someone who has revolutionized the industry like no one else.

Vince McMahon has been a part of some of the greatest storylines in WWE history, most notably the Austin vs McMahon rivalry that helped WWE trump WCW in the Monday Night Wars.

The boss has come up with some of the most intriguing and engaging creative ideas in WWE history. While some were used, others never saw the light of day. Let's take a look at five instances where Vince himself pitched ideas to WWE Superstars.

#5 The Rock's pairing with Ronda Rousey

The Rock and Ronda Rousey

At WrestleMania 31, The Rock and Ronda Rousey embarrassed Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in front of thousands of screaming fans. This led to rumors running around that The Rock would team up with Rousey to take on Triple H and Stephanie somewhere down the line.

The Rock went on to confirm that Vince McMahon pitched the idea for a tag team match to him, set for WrestleMania 34.

Matter of fact, Vince McMahon and I were talking about two months ago trying to figure out what I was going to do if I went back to WrestleMania. He pitched me this really great idea that I’d get involved in a tag match with Ronda Rousey who is of course incredible and I’m very proud of her.

Unfortunately, The Rock couldn't agree with the idea as he was in Shanghai at the time. His spot was given to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.