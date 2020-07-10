5 Times Vince McMahon pranked WWE Superstars/employees (and how they reacted)

One of these Vince McMahon jokes almost caused a WWE Superstar to quit.

Vince McMahon’s pranks are usually well received, but not all the time!

Vince McMahon pranked AJ Styles before WrestleMania 36

As the Chairman and CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon is undoubtedly the most important person in the company.

WWE Superstars are often asked in out-of-character interviews about their behind-the-scenes relationship with Vince McMahon. While some make it clear that they talk strictly business with their boss, others have become so close with WWE’s top decision-maker that they even consider him a friend.

In recent years, the WWE Universe has learned more about Vince McMahon than ever before, with Superstars often revealing amusing stories about the mastermind behind WWE on social media and in media interviews.

With that in mind, let’s count down five stories that have emerged about Vince McMahon attempting to play a prank on WWE Superstars/employees.

#5 Vince McMahon pranked AJ Styles

The final episode of WWE Network docuseries ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ revolved around The Undertaker agreeing to have one more match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

Styles presented the idea to The Undertaker after watching him discuss the possibility of having another match during an appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show.

At that point, The Undertaker had all but decided that he was finished as an in-ring competitor, so he told “The Phenomenal One” that he needed time to think about his offer.

Then, once he agreed to do the match, the WWE icon contacted Vince McMahon and told him to prank Styles by saying he wants to face somebody else at WrestleMania instead.

“Vince, he goes, ‘Well, I talked to 'Taker and there's some kid in Tennessee he wants to get over and stuff like that.’ I'm like, ‘What?’ He goes, ‘No, I'm serious, you probably need to call him.’”

Styles called The Undertaker, who tried to continue the prank, but the two-time WWE Champion immediately knew that they were joking around with him.

“And then I called 'Taker. 'Listen, there's this younger kid that I want to put over.' I was like, ‘Bullc***, man! That's bull.’ You know, so they tried to rib me, but come on!"

While this was merely a light-hearted joke involving both Vince McMahon and The Undertaker, some of the other examples in this list are a lot more serious, at least for the person on the receiving end of the prank!

