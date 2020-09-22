5 times Vince McMahon savagely criticized WWE Superstars

When talking about the most ruthless entities in all of sports entertainment, fans make it a point to mention WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's name.

The Chairman of WWE has made a series of decisions in his career that prove how he can go to great lengths for the sake of the business. The death of the territories, the WCW buyout, and several other events have made it clear that Vince McMahon isn't someone you would want to mess with in this business.

Vince McMahon usually likes to have a serious relationship with most of his talents, and doesn't shy away from criticizing them when he feels that its needed. In the following slideshow, we will take a look at five such instances, when Vince McMahon threw some serious criticism at his employees.

#5 Vince McMahon slams Kevin Owens after WrestleMania 33 match with Chris Jericho

Kevin Owens

One of the major stories heading into WrestleMania 33 was the rivalry between former friends Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens. Owens had turned on Jericho during the Festival of Friendship segment on an episode of RAW, and the two were set to compete for the US title at WrestleMania. After the match, Vince McMahon told Kevin Owens his outing against Jericho was one of the worst matches in the show's history. Jericho talked about the same in an interview with Inside The Ropes.

I was very surprised when I saw KO after and he's like, Vince said it was one of the worst matches in WrestleMania history, and I said WHAT?

Jericho also said that Vince told Owens to lose weight. Jericho went on to have a stint with NJPW, and was signed to a contract with AEW in early 2019. He is still one of the biggest stars in Pro-wrestling, while Owens is doing fine for himself in WWE as well.