SummerSlam is just around the corner. There are already some great matches announced for this year's event, including Sasha Banks vs. Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship. Braun Strowman will also defend the WWE Universal Championship against The Fiend.

Over the years, fans have been treated to some brilliant moments featuring women at SummerSlam, and surely this year will be no different. SummerSlam 2020 won't take place in a huge arena like past years, but it's sure to be a standout event on the WWE pay-per-view calendar.

The women's roster has had some of the biggest moments of past SummerSlam events. Here are five times where the WWE women shined at SummerSlam.

#5 Paige vs. AJ Lee for the Divas Championship - SummerSlam 2014

Paige and AJ Lee had an ongoing "frenemies" relationship

In 2014, Paige made her debut on RAW, winning the Divas Championship from then-champion AJ Lee in mere minutes. The inaugural NXT Women's Champions became the youngest ever Divas Champion. The pair entered an intense feud in the following months. After winning the title, Paige successfully defended her title against Brie Bella, Tamina, and Alicia Fox.

However, AJ Lee quickly won the belt back on an episode of RAW in a similar manner to Paige, making her a two-time Divas Champion. Around this time, the two began to work as a team in tag matches as "frenemies". Paige eventually turned heel, and they battled it out again for the Divas Championship at SummerSlam 2014.

The match at SummerSlam was an intense back and forth between the pair. Lee attempted to submit Paige with the Black Widow, but "The Anti-Diva" was able to counter it and hit her with the Ram-Paige to become Divas Champion for the second time on her twenty-second birthday.

AJ Lee retired from WWE in 2015 due to spinal damage, following her marriage to CM Punk. AJ now works as an author. Paige has also retired from in-ring action due to injury but still works in different capacities for WWE. She is a former SmackDown General Manager and a contributor on WWE Backstage alongside Lee's husband.