5 Times WWE Commentators were victorious in the ring 

A commentator's role in WWE is to address the matches and moments that transpire inside the ring. Their voices are what help to shape several moments that wrestling fans will remember forever. Sometimes, commentators have to do more than just call matches.

There are moments in WWE where the commentators wrestle against the wrestlers or even their colleagues. These moments can either be seen as surprising or as expected, disappointing and awkward. Not only are there moments in WWE history where commentators receive a severe beating, but they have sometimes walked out with miraculous victories.

With that being said, here are five moments where commentators were victorious in the ring.

#5 Former WWE Commentator Josh Mathews

Josh Mathews

Josh Mathews was a backstage interviewer and commentator in the WWE from 2002-2014. At one point, Mathews had ambitions to become a WWE Superstar. Mathews would try out to be a wrestler on WWE's then reality TV show, Tough Enough. Although he was runner-up in Season One of Tough Enough, it wasn't the last time that Mathews would compete in the squared circle.

On the November 11, 2004, episode of SmackDown, Orlando Jordan attacked Mathews backstage, which lit a fire between him and JBL's rival, Booker T. The attack led to Mathews asking the former SmackDown General Manager Theodore Long to put him in a match against Orlando. The match ended up being booked as Josh Mathews with Booker T in his corner against Orlando Jordan with JBL.

Mathews would pull an upset win due to outside interference from Booker T. While the referee was distracted by JBL, Mathews would give Orlando a low-blow, leading to Booker delivering a Scissors Kick. From there, Mathews would cover Orlando for the pin and pick up the victory.