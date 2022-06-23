5 Times WWE erased a superstar from its history

A handful of superstars have been erased from WWE history. Commonly, it was a result of several talents, including top legends having a falling out with Vince McMahon and WWE. But more often than not, those wounds heal and the bridges aren't entirely burned.

This list looks at five select superstars who were wiped out of history, with most of them happening temporarily. However, in several cases, these legends were shunned for a few years or even nearly two decades, if not more.

Without further ado, let's check out these entries:

#5. Chris Benoit - A superstar who can never be mentioned again in WWE

Chris Benoit has been blacklisted.

Starting with the most obvious one, there's no need to explain why WWE has wiped out Chris Benoit from history. Following the news that he and his family passed away, a tribute was held for The Rabid Wolverine on June 25, 2007. However, investigations soon unearthed the horrific circumstances of the deaths in the Benoit family.

Understandably, Vince McMahon announced that no mention of him would ever be made. Since then, the company has refused to acknowledge Benoit and his accomplishments.

While many fans feel that WWE should acknowledge Benoit, it's evident why the company refuse to do so.

#4. Alundra Blayze - Indirectly responsible for The Montreal Screwjob?

Madusa came full circle when she took the women's championship out of the trash.

Alundra Blayze, aka Madusa, was one of the key figures in WWE's Women's division in the mid-1990s. However, by 1995, budget issues caused Vince McMahon to release her. The only issue was that she held the WWF Women's Championship belt when she signed with WCW.

Madusa showed up on Nitro and threw the Women's Championship in the dustbin, infuriating Vince McMahon. While the former admitted that she would never have done it had Eric Bischoff not coerced her, the company blacklisted her for two decades.

Many believe that it was because of this incident that McMahon refused to let the departing Bret Hart keep the WWF Title in 1997, resulting in the Montreal Screwjob.

In 2015, Blayze was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. It all came full circle as she picked up the same championship from the trash - a symbolic gesture of the fences being mended.

#3. CM Punk - An unforgivable walk away?

As we've seen in the Sasha Banks and Naomi incident of 2022 - one of the most unforgivable acts, according to management, seems to be a walk out.

In the case of CM Punk, 2014 saw him burned out and suffering from nagging health issues. He seemed to have lost all his love and passion for professional wrestling.

After the Royal Rumble 2014 match, he walked into Vince McMahon's office and stormed out. He was subsequently suspended and handed his release papers on his wedding day, and the company shunned him for years.

Even now, there is little to no acknowledgment of CM Punk in the eight years he has been away. He doesn't seem to mind, although his role on WWE Backstage was a tease of bonds being reformed. However, it should be noted that FOX Network employed him, not the Stamford-based promotion.

Punk has found a new love for wrestling as he returned in the summer of 2021 to debut in AEW. Tony Khan has even called him the biggest money-maker that AEW has had.

#2. Chyna - Exiled until her tragic passing

Chyna was shunned from the company until her tragic death in 2016

Chyna's stint in WWE wasn't the longest, but it was among the most impactful.

Her in-ring dominance was so unparalleled that the company reportedly once even considered making her the world champion. She remains the only woman to hold the Intercontinental Championship.

Her exit from the company mostly had to do with a complicated past relationship with Triple H, who had already begun dating Stephanie McMahon at the time of her departure.

The straw that broke the camel's back was her decision to pursue a career in the adult film industry after wrestling. Triple H even cited this as the reason for her not being in the Hall of Fame.

However, after her death, she was acknowledged, with Stephanie McMahon stating that Chyna deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame.

#1. Hulk Hogan - A temporary erase from WWE history

If you were to pick the three biggest and most influential stars in wrestling history, Hulk Hogan is undoubtedly one of them.

Naturally, it was a shock when leaked audio tapes exposed Hogan for using racial profanity. WWE swiftly removed him from the Hall of Fame and ensured they didn't mention him.

But in 2018, when things calmed down, he was quietly reinstated. Given Hogan's massive influence on WWE and the pro wrestling industry, his removal was understandably temporary.

