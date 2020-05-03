5 times WWE fans took over the show

Two instances where fans took over Roman Reigns

Fan involvement is one of the most significant aspects of professional wrestling. Ever since pro-wrestling became a thing a long time ago, it has been wowing audiences with in-ring bouts and the storylines that lead to these matches. Although TV ratings matter, one can't deny that the reaction of the live crowd is instrumental in the promotion's direction ahead.

Now that promotions like WWE and AEW are doing weekly shows without an audience, many fans have stated how much they miss the live crowd. The storied history of WWE has seen a bunch of moments where the live crowd and its reaction impacted the show in a major way. Then, there have been occasions when the crowd took over the show, specifically a particular segment or a match. In this slideshow, we'll take a look at 5 such moments.

#5 Roman Reigns' post-WrestleMania 33 promo

The road to WrestleMania 33 saw Roman Reigns engaging in a feud with The Undertaker. The Big Dog eliminated The Phenom in the 2017 Royal Rumble match, kicking off the rivalry. Both Superstars claimed that WWE was their yard, and went at it in the main event of WrestleMania to settle it once and for all. To everyone's surprise, Reigns dominated The Undertaker for the better part of the match and ended up defeating The Deadman.

The next night on RAW, Reigns came out and attempted to address the crowd. The fans weren't taking it though and showered Roman with profanities, loud booing, and a lot more for the next few minutes. Reigns finally uttered the words "This is my yard now", hurriedly, and the 5-word promo was met with a loud chorus of boos. The fans weren't happy at all with Reigns putting down The Undertaker at WrestleMania.