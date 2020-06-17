5 times WWE left fans questioning reality

These five moments blurred the line between story and reality.

WWE has done a great job of making fans question reality over the years.

Brian Thornsburg

Can you believe Vince McMahon faked his own death on live television?

In the immortal words of both Queen and David, after leaving the dentist, "Is this real life?"

WWE has done a great job of making fans question reality over the years and, while they aren't always spot on in how they do it, there are still a lot of memorable moments where it actually worked. In fact, the company has sometimes gotten away with things like faking your own death, fighting for custody of your son and getting arrested just to name a few.

If nothing else, WWE has towed the line of reality and fiction for years, which is a part of what makes the product so enchanting to watch. It's honestly like nothing else on television and that's what helps set it apart. Furthermore, it helps create the "anything can happen" atmosphere that has made WWE the juggernaut it is today.

With WWE constantly pushing the line between reality and fiction, here are five times that the company made fans question reality. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what made you question reality.

#5. Vince McMahon's limo blowing up

Vince McMahon faking his own death was nothing short of must watch television.

WWE has always been known for its edgy storytelling and nowhere is that more evident than the time Vince McMahon faked his own death to end an episode of Monday Night Raw.

The storyline was supposed to play out over several months and reveal that McMahon had another son, but it ended up being scrapped due to the real life Chris Benoit incident.

While the above mentioned incident derailed the storyline and forced the company to scrap most of it, watching a limousine implode on live television felt very real for a variety of fans. It also apparently looked so real that fans were calling the police from the arena and reporting that Vince McMahon was dead.

In the end, this storyline never reached its full potential, but it was still jaw-dropping to see it play out live. It was honestly one of those moments that will live on forever in WWE history. It made fans question reality for awhile, which was a part of what made it all so special

