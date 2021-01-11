5 times WWE legends' appearances went wrong

This past Monday, WWE hosted RAW Legends Night. The promotion brought back many Superstars of the past, including several WWE Hall of Fame members.

Much of the legends' involvement was kept to pre-taped backstage segments, with only one actually getting involved in an official match.

The Superstar concerned was Ric Flair. The "Nature Boy" had a moment to forget whilst accompanying Charlotte to the RAW ring.

Flair joined his daughter, and her fellow WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka, at ringside for their match with Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce.

The finish of the bout saw the former 16-time World Champion trip Charlotte, costing her team the victory.

On RAW itself, it seemed as though this was the planned ending of the match, especially as "The Queen" had stern words with her dad afterward. However, it was later revealed that the script had actually called for Ric to trip Peyton Royce, rather than his own daughter.

Exactly what happened to cause the botch remains unknown, but Ric Flair took to social media following RAW to apologize to Charlotte, aiming to draw a line under the segment. It was not planned for there to be any on-screen tension within the Flair family, and WWE is unlikely to follow-up on it any further.

Sorry I Messed Up. It Won’t Be The First Time And Probably Won’t Be The Last. A Father And Daughter’s Bond Is Unbreakable. Thank You For Letting Me Come Visit! @MsCharlotteWWE @WWE #LegendsNight pic.twitter.com/3nHlusZiC6 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 5, 2021

This wasn't the first time that an appearance involving a WWE Hall of Famer hasn't gone as planned. Here are five previous occasions where WWE legends' appearances on TV went wrong.

Advertisement

#5 "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase was short of cash at the 2019 WWE RAW Reunion

Alundra Blayze was just paid in paper... pic.twitter.com/FbwuyERq9C — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) July 23, 2019

"Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase has always been portrayed as one of the wealthiest Superstars in WWE history.

However, when DiBiase returned to WWE at the RAW Reunion in July 2019, he did not seem to be as rich as he had been in his prime.

During his appearance on the show, DiBiase purchased the WWE 24/7 Championship from Alundra Blayze, who was on the verge of tossing the title in the trash at the time of his offer.

DiBiase saved the title from the garbage can with his offer and, in buying the Championship, became the only titleholder in history not to have physically won the belt.

On closer inspection, though, the stack of cash that DiBiase handed Blayze was mostly made-up of pieces of paper rather than actual dollar bills. Quite the botch for someone who has the moniker of a vastly rich man.

WWE would certainly like to do this one over again if it could.