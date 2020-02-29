5 Times WWE managed to fool us all

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

WWE has been able to fool the WWE Universe many times

WWE has changed a lot over the past few decades, the biggest change has been the fact that many of WWE's storyline ideas are now leaked on social media ahead of the shows which makes much of their product more predictable than it once was.

That being said, WWE has tried its best to plug the leaks backstage and has still been able to pull off a fair few surprises in recent years, which proves that regardless of what happens online, WWE can spin anything to their advantage.

It's hard to fool the "Smart" wrestling fans of the current era, but WWE still tries its best to spin as many storylines into a shock solution so that the WWE Universe has something worth shouting about on Social Media.

In recent years there have been a few times when WWE has been able to fool its fanbase, and here are some of the most interesting.

#5. Seth Rollins turns on The Shield

It was the perfect way to end one of the most dominant factions in WWE history when Seth Rollins took a steel chair to both Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose in order to join forces with Triple H and take his career a step forward.

In the buildup to The Shield's split, there was tension between Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns and all of the leaks surrounding the situation had Ambrose turning on his brothers and finally showing that he was the broken link in the trio.

The night after The Shield were able to complete the clean sweep over Evolution, Seth Rollins picked his moment and decided it was now or never. It was the most shocking split in recent memory and it was able to catch all WWE fans by surprise.

