5 Times WWE "nailed it" during Wrestlemania 35

Charanjot Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.27K // 08 Apr 2019, 19:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Now that's a sight, isn't it?

The biggest PPV in the world of Pro-Wrestling is done and what an event it was. Just like every PPV that WWE executes these days it wasn't really the best product that WWE has offered or could have offered but with the show having so much on offer there were always going to be some bits which were really good and some things which WWE did that really resonated with everyone.

Credit where credit's due, there were some really great moments throughout the show that caught the eye and WWE was really able to hit the nail on the head with them. Some bits like Kurt Angle's farewell also left a few people getting emotional and all in all, it made the PPV worth watching. With that in mind, let's go through some bits where WWE really hit the nail on the head.

#1 Becky Lynch beats Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to win both the titles

Becky Lynch rolled up Ronda Rousey to become "The Man" of WWE

In the face of it, this was expected as the momentum Becky had going into this match really made her the runaway favorite. The thing that really stood out the most was the match itself. The quality of the match was superb with the women putting their bodies on the line with visible scars and scrapes on all of them.

The match ebbed and flowed either way until the end when Ronda tried to execute Piper's Pit only to be countered by Becky into a roll up and a pin. Yes, there were some botches and yes maybe the ending could have been orchestrated in a better way but all in all, it was a good match and the thing that mattered the most, the result, was exactly what the fans wanted.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement