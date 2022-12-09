5 times WWE seemingly dropped popular storylines

Over the years, WWE has dropped several storylines with no explanations on-screen. While some of them may have had good reasons, others are head-scratchers because of their incredible popularity.

One such angle dropped in recent memory was Ronda Rousey's attack on Adam Pearce. While it was pretty clear that Pearce's on-screen character was that of an official who constantly goes against the SmackDown Women's Champion, the angle ultimately fizzled out.

Read on as we look at some of the more featured storylines on television that WWE dropped the ball on.

#5. The infamous Anonymous General Manager storyline in 2011

Michael Cole was the spokesperson for the anonymous RAW GM

One of the worst storylines WWE has had in the last decade was the anonymous RAW General Manager angle between June 21, 2010, and July 18, 2011

The reason was not because of the idea itself per se, as it was a great gimmick at first, garnering intrigue over the mystery surrounding the identity of the figure who was sending emails to a laptop that was read on-screen by its spokesperson, commentator Michael Cole.

But WWE had no intentions of revealing the identity, later confirmed by former WWE creative Kevin Eck, who claimed that the company initially planned to have Kevin Nash as the anonymous GM.

Instead, with Vince McMahon's approval, the company went ahead to reveal that Hornswoggle was the one who controlled RAW. The entire year's build-up led to a comical cringeworthy reveal that left the WWE Universe utterly disappointed.

#4. Nikki A.S.H "Almost a Super Hero"

Nikki Cross reverted to her previous gimmick upon return to RAW in October 2022

Nikki Cross drastically changed her persona in 2021, when she adopted an inspired faux-superhero gimmick dubbed Nikki A.S.H., which stood for "Almost a Super Hero."

As ridiculous as it sounds, this change in character paved the way for her first and only RAW Women's Championship win.

The run didn't last long, as Charlotte Flair stole the title from her at SummerSlam in a triple threat match also featuring Rhea Ripley. In the immediate aftermath, Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley formed an unlikely alliance, winning the Women's Tag Team Championship.

She turned on Ripley after dropping the title and subsequently worked as a heel during the first half of 2022, briefly teaming up with Doudrop in May. The story fizzled out after only a few months, as Nikki A.S.H. took a hiatus in September 2022.

Perhaps for the better, she reverted to her previously "unhinged" persona and got her name back as Nikki Cross, upon return to RAW in October 2022.

She was recently seen as the last 24/7 champion, and has teased a potential feud with former tag team partner Alexa Bliss.

#3. "Hollywood Rock" was the peak of his career, albeit short-lived

The Rock introduced a new heel character in 2003

After taking a hiatus during the second half of 2002, The Rock returned to television in early 2003, turning heel because of the negative reception he received owing to his budding acting career. With a new look and a clean-shaven head, he introduced a new persona that has been called Hollywood Rock.

During this short-lived run, he defeated the likes of Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin, the latter at WrestleMania XIX, for the first time on the Grandest Stage. It was also during this time that he began performing "The Rock Concerts," in which he played the guitar and mocked fellow superstars and fans alike.

Hollywood Rock was one of the most entertaining heel acts. The People's Champion even selflessly put over other wrestlers during this run, including Hurricane and Bill Goldberg, the latter in his return match at Backlash 2003.

Throughout the remainder of the year, he sporadically made appearances, returning to a face character. After aiding Mick Foley in 2004 during his feud with Randy Orton, all parties involved were booked in a three-on-two Handicap match at WrestleMania 20, which saw Evolution's Batista, Ric Flair, and Orton defeat The Rock 'n' Sock Connection. This was the Great One's last wrestling match until November 2011.

#2. CM Punk leaves WWE and Kevin Nash's involvement in the Summer of Punk

Kevin Nash cost CM Punk the WWE Championship at Summerslam 2011

WWE had the most real and personal stories in a long time, playing out on television. CM Punk seemingly left the company following Money in the Bank in 2011, as it was clear he had not signed a new contract with the company.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

11 years ago,

The rabid hometown crowd cheered on Punk as he defeated Cena and exited through the crowd, blowing a kiss to Vince McMahon on his way out!

#JohnCena ICONIC. UNFORGETTABLE. HISTORIC.11 years ago, #CMPunk challenged John Cena for the #WWE title in front of his hometown of Chicago!The rabid hometown crowd cheered on Punk as he defeated Cena and exited through the crowd, blowing a kiss to Vince McMahon on his way out! ICONIC. UNFORGETTABLE. HISTORIC.11 years ago, #CMPunk challenged John Cena for the #WWE title in front of his hometown of Chicago!The rabid hometown crowd cheered on Punk as he defeated Cena and exited through the crowd, blowing a kiss to Vince McMahon on his way out!#JohnCena https://t.co/iOdqlvHP5y

The storyline of not having a WWE Champion every week on RAW was intriguing at the time, but the company's solution of booking a tournament on RAW had no impact, as Rey Mysterio and John Cena won the belts one after the other on the same night, with the Straight Edge Superstar returning for a match against Cena at SummerSlam.

Further, Kevin Nash returned at the event to attack Punk, who just defeated Cena, which led to Alberto Del Rio cashing in his MITB contract.

The whole angle was a colossal mess, and Punk didn't even get a match against Nash. Triple H wound up facing the latter instead in a ludicrous sledgehammer ladder match at TLC in 2011, which was a foregone conclusion to be a disaster.

Honorable Mention: Rob Van Dam is the WWE/ECW Champion no more

BODYSLAM.NET @BodyslamNet OTD in 2006:

Rob Van Dam cashed in Money in the Bank on John Cena at ECW One Night Stand in one of the most memorable WWE Championship matches of all-time.



Van Dam left the event both WWE and ECW World Champion. OTD in 2006:Rob Van Dam cashed in Money in the Bank on John Cena at ECW One Night Stand in one of the most memorable WWE Championship matches of all-time. Van Dam left the event both WWE and ECW World Champion. https://t.co/XMbi4g6jRX

Before Punk's night in Chicago, there was Van Dam and the ECW crowd in Manhattan, New York, on June 11, 2006. Those who weren't following WWE during this time won't know the impact of Rob Van Dam defeating John Cena at the event.

Van Dam finally found his footing in the main event after a Money in the Bank win at WrestleMania 22, and announced ahead of the ECW event that he is cashing in the contract on the WWE Champion. Sometime after the event, he was awarded the ECW Championship as well. Things were looking great for him, but then he got arrested in real life due to possession of drugs.

He lost both titles soon after and was suspended for 30 days, never recovering from the incident. The company dropped one of the biggest stories of the year and resumed John Cena and Edge's rivalry over the WWE Championship.

#1. The events of WrestleMania 37 surrounding The Fiend and Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss turned on Bray Wyatt costing him the match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37

Bray Wyatt seemed destined to defeat Randy Orton at the Show of Shows in 2021 after the two previously met in 2017, where The Viper picked up a win over the Eater of Worlds.

Instead, the twist in the narrative came when Alexa Bliss, who had a partnership with Wyatt heading into the show, turned on him. Come to think of it, their story was not fully explored even during their time together. The turn led to The Fiend getting pinned by Orton and subsequently released by WWE on July 31, 2021.

Why did Bliss turn on The Fiend? What was the story behind the black liquid oozing from her head, and the entire supernatural angle was dropped completely, leaving the WWE Universe confused of the whole ordeal.

