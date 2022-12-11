5 times WWE stars won NXT championships after winning titles on the main roster

There is a typical trajectory in a WWE Superstar's career in the modern era. A wrestler is typically signed by World Wrestling Entertainment, either after spending time on the independent wrestling scene or after spending time playing a sport of some kind.

Once a superstar is signed by the promotion, they'll report to the Performance Center. Depending on their ability to learn and their experience coming into the company, they will then move to NXT. After a stay on NXT, wrestlers then move up to the main roster.

Dozens of superstars have followed this path over the past decade, but there have been times where wrestlers' careers have taken an unconventional path. Braun Strowman was called up to the main roster without actively wrestling on NXT.

Another way the trajectory can change is when a top tier superstar from RAW and SmackDown returns to NXT. It can be a long-term stay, but other times it's just in an attempt to win gold. Superstars rarely succeed in winning gold upon returning to the developmental brand. But there have been six wrestlers who have won NXT titles on five different occasions after already holding main roster hardware.

Below are five times WWE stars won NXT championships after winning titles on the main roster.

#5. The New Day won the NXT Tag Team Titles at Deadline

The most recent example of a main roster superstar winning a title on NXT happened at the Deadline event. Not only did one superstar win gold, but a main roster tag team managed to do it.

The New Day is a stable that consists of Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods. Unfortunately, Big E suffered a brutal injury in early 2022, leaving Woods and Kingston to carry on the group's legacy for the time being. The duo took a major step in adding to their already incredible legacy at the Deadline event.

Woods and Kingston battled Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Titles. After a competitive and hilarious bout, The New Day picked up the win and won the gold. In doing so, they became the second-ever Triple Crown Tag Team Champions.

#4. Drew McIntyre won the NXT Championship after being rehired by WWE

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre took a unique path to NXT. He began his career on the European independent wrestling scene and signed with WWE at a young age. He was quickly brought to the main roster where he held mid-card gold and was promoted as The Chosen One.

Unfortunately, things didn't quite work out how the company and McIntyre anticipated. He didn't rise to the top of the promotion and even ended up being released. Once he was let go by WWE, he reinvented himself on the independent scene and returned to the promotion in 2017.

After only a handful of months back, he challenged Robert Roode for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. He won the belt in a hard-fought bout and represented NXT proudly before returning to the main roster, except this time he reached the top of the mountain.

#3. Dolph Ziggler shockingly won the WWE NXT Championship earlier this year

Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler's career in WWE predates NXT by quite some time. He first signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2004. He bounced around between developmental territories and the main roster before developing his Dolph Ziggler persona in 2008.

The Show Off found a lot of success on RAW and SmackDown, winning numerous mid-card titles, tag team titles, and even the World Heavyweight Championship. His past success made his appearance on NXT earlier this year that much more exciting.

He became a regular on the developmental brand and even defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker on the special episode of NXT titled Roadblock for the NXT Championship. While he only held onto the belt until the night after WrestleMania, the accolade is yet another in his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

#2. Charlotte Flair won the NXT Women's Championship while on the main roster

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is arguably the greatest performer to come out of NXT. She first signed with WWE in 2012 and soon after found herself on NXT television. After just two years, she captured the NXT Women's Championship and in 2015 moved to the main roster.

The Queen has had almost unparalleled success on RAW and SmackDown. She's won countless championships, including the RAW, SmackDown, and Women's Tag Team Titles. She's even main evented WrestleMania. When Flair won the 2020 Royal Rumble, she shocked fans by pursuing the WWE NXT Women's Championship.

Flair battled Rhea Ripley for the title at WrestleMania 36 and ultimately won the belt she had last held six years earlier. She lost the belt to Io Shirai two months later, but Charlotte changed the way fans and wrestlers alike look at Royal Rumble victories thanks to challenging for an NXT title.

#1. Finn Balor made a big return to WWE NXT and won gold

Finn Balor has had a long career in pro wrestling. He broke into the business in 2001 and found success in Japan. He eventually signed with WWE in 2014 and won his first NXT Championship the following year.

The Prince was brought to the main roster in 2016 and he found success immediately by capturing the Universal Championship. While on the main roster, he won a handful of mid-card championships as well. His main roster success made his return to NXT in October 2019 even more shocking to fans.

With NXT now on the USA Network, Balor became a focal point of the black and gold brand for the second time in his career. Just under a year after returning to NXT, he defeated Adam Cole to become the NXT Champion for the second time. He eventually lost the belt to Karrion Kross, but not after proving himself to be one of the best NXT Champions of all time.

