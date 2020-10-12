5 Times WWE Superstars allegedly copied other wrestlers' finishing moves (and what happened next?)

A finishing move is one of the most important aspects of a wrestler's overall presentation inside the squared circle. Ever since pro-wrestling came into being, wrestlers have come up with a long string of innovative finishing moves, that they use as a final blow to put down their opponent and pick up the win. With every WWE Superstar needing a finisher for their in-ring contests, situations were bound to arise where a wrestler used someone's move or ended up doing a variation of the same that looked a lot like it.

In these situations, the ones that previously used the move or were using it at the time weren't thrilled with their finishers being used by someone else.

In the following list, we will take a look at five Superstars who felt that someone was copying their moves to the T, or a certain degree, and their reaction to the same.

#5 Kurt Angle was angry at Jack Swagger and Randy Orton for using his finishers

Kurt Angle

Back when Kurt Angle wasn't a WWE Superstar anymore and was wrestling elsewhere, he once noticed that Jack Swagger was using the Ankle Lock on WWE TV. In another instance, Angle noticed that WWE veteran Randy Orton used his signature Angle Slam move on his opponent. This angered him and the Olympic gold medalist didn't mince his words while talking about the same.

“When Jack Swagger copies my ankle lock and Randy Orton does my Angle Slam, it’s disrespectful. I didn’t come up with the Ankle Lock, Ken Shamrock came up with the Ankle Lock but I waited until he retired to do the Ankle Lock. That company has no respect for me.”

Angle would improve relations with WWE down the line and be then inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. He went on to become the WWE RAW GM and was a part of several matches. His last outing came at WrestleMania 35, where he was defeated by King Corbin.