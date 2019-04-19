5 times WWE Superstars became Honorary Members of Factions

This was a fun little one-night thing!

Factions have been a huge part of the world of pro wrestling for a long time! Groups like The Shield, Evolution, D Generation-X, NWO, and many more have come and made a huge impact on the landscape of pro wrestling.

While there have been groups like The Bullet Club who keep on changing/adding/eliminating their members, most of the factions prefer keeping the original members only. They either dismantle mutually or one of them turns to put an end to the group's history.

Interestingly, there have been instances in the world of pro-wrestling in which some superstars have managed to become an honorary part of a faction, either in a one-night deal or for a short period of time.

As fans, it's an interesting experience to see our favourite factions being tweaked a little by adding some different superstar to it. Fans often keep on fantasizing what if this superstar was a part of this faction and so on.

In this article, let's take a look at 5 instances when WWE Superstars became honorary members of Factions which they weren't part of. Do let us know which one of these was your favourite?

#5 Daniel Bryan in The Wyatt Family

He sure did look like them, didn't he?

2013 was the year of Daniel Bryan. He was at the peak of his career, defeating John Cena for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam (which he, unfortunately lost, thanks to Randy Orton's MITB cash in), feud with Randy for the WWE Title, and winning the Superstar of the year Slammy award.

After his feud for the WWE Championship was over, a new interesting storyline shaped up. Bray Wyatt, the leader of the newly debuted, Wyatt Family, started attempting to get Daniel Bryan to "follow the buzzards".

After refusing initially, Bryan shocked the whole WWE Universe by surrendering to the Wyatts and joining the Family. Fans watched in confusion as Wyatt would punish Bryan for attacking other members of the faction.

This didn't last long, as Bryan ultimately broke free of the group by attacking all the members on an episode of RAW in January 2014. He would go on to have a one-on-one match against Bray Wyatt which resulted in Bryan defeating him to end their feud.

