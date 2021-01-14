Top 5 Times WWE Superstars broke their jaw in the ring

Injuries are a constant risk for WWE wrestlers. They often hinder a competitor's performance, and they can put stars on the shelf for months at a time. In fact, some top WWE Superstars have been forced to retire due to the injuries they sustained during their careers.

Jaw injuries are particularly common in the world of combat sports. Many WWE Superstars have suffered jaw injuries during their matches. Since competitors throw a lot of strikes during each bout, sometimes Superstars fail to protect their faces from taking the brunt of the impact.

With that being said, here's a look at five Superstars who have suffered a broken jaw during a match.

#5 Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Dash Wilder broke his jaw during a live show

The Revival had a good run in WWE NXT before Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson moved up to the main roster. Both men were seen as extremely good wrestlers in the ring, but like every other star, they were still susceptible to injuries. That's exactly what happened in 2017. Wilder suffered an injury in 2017 during a house show.

The Revival competed against the team of Hideo Itami and Shinsuke Nakamura during an NXT Live Show on April 14, 2017. Wilder’s jaw was injured during the match. WWE.com provided an official update on the situation after the bout.

"On Friday night, following an in-ring injury to the right side of his jaw, we sent [Wilder] to the ER for a cat scan," Dr. Jeff Westerfield said in an interview with WWE.com. "The test came back showing a jaw fracture. As a result, he will be getting his jaw wired, and we are looking forward to him being back on the main roster in about eight weeks," wrote WWE.com.

The jaw fracture came at a time when The Revival was gearing up to take over WWE RAW. Wilder discussed the unfortunate injury with WWE's official website.

"Is it frustrating? Of course it is. But it's not going to stop The Revival. This is nothing. I've had worse than this and didn't even bat an eye. I'd be out there tonight with my jaw wired shut if they'd let me. We're as tough as we are talented. The last two weeks on Raw were just the beginning for us. We'll be back to take what's ours: those pretty little Raw Tag Team Titles," said Wilder.

His partner @DashWilderWWE's jaw may still be wired shut, but that won't stop @ScottDawsonWWE from trash-talkin' the rest of #RAW's roster! pic.twitter.com/kOuqeh9H5H — WWE (@WWE) May 6, 2017

Due to the injury, "The Top Guys" were shelved until June. But once they returned, they quickly became one of the best teams on the red brand.