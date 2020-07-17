5 Times WWE Superstars forgot their lines and what happened next

The two most crucial aspects of pro-wrestling are the action that takes place in the squared circle and the promos that wrestlers cut on the mic. Over the course of the past several decades, we have seen WWE Superstars cut a string of promos on live TV and PPVs.

A select few of these promos have gained iconic status and fans still watch these segments with awe and amazement. The Austin 3:16 promo, CM Punk's Pipebomb, and Ric Flair's promo after winning the 1992 Royal Rumble match immediately come to mind when one talks about some of the best promos of all time.

On the other hand, there are instances when a WWE Superstars forgets their lines on live TV/PPV. In most cases, this results in an awkward visual, as the botch is witnessed by thousands of fans in the arena. In the following slideshow, we will take a look at five times WWE Superstars forgot their lines, and what happened next.

#5 Roman Reigns

Reigns and Cena

Back in late 2017, Roman Reigns and John Cena got into a rivalry and the feud culminated in a blockbuster match at WWE No Mercy 2017. In the weeks leading up to the event, Cena and Reigns engaged in a war of words on a few occasions.

While Reigns bashed Cena and said that his time on the top is over, the WWE veteran didn't hold back while insulting The Big Dog and stated that he came back because Reigns can't do his job properly.

Roman forgets his lines:

During one of their exchanges, Reigns forgot his lines and Cena immediately sensed his awkwardness. Cena made matters worse for him by taking a shot at the fact that he forgot the lines, to which Reigns responded by telling him to shut his mouth. You can watch the segment in its entirety in the clip embedded above. The botch in question is at the 7:30 mark.