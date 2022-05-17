5 times WWE Superstars kept the same theme music in different promotions

A WWE Superstar's theme song is one of their most defining traits. Before they even come out of the curtain, the audience is instantly brought to its feet in a chorus of cheers (or sometimes boos) at the opening riffs of a wrestler's music.

However, unlike a gimmick, moveset or even a name, performers rarely ever get to keep their music when they move from one promotion to another. So, in this list, we will explore 5 of these uncommon instances where stars were able to keep the same theme throughout stints in various companies.

Disclaimer: We will only look at themes that have been used in various WRESTLING promotions only. So, honorable mention to Ronda Rousey for using Bad Reputation in both the UFC and WWE.

#5. R-Truth: Used "What's Up?" as his theme in WWE and Impact Wrestling

A rapper with considerable musical skill, R-Truth not only owns his theme song but has also performed it for close to two decades now

A veteran of the professional wrestling business, R-Truth has done it all. Whether he is a serious main event level heel or a comedic babyface, the 50-year-old clearly loves what he does and always gives a hundred percent in whatever role he is tasked with performing.

Unlike other wrestlers who start performing when the bell rings, R-Truth's performance begins as soon as his music begins playing. Aside from his career as a wrestler, Ron Killings is also a rapper and producer who has been able to fuse his two passions together.

Singing his signature song "What's Up?" almost every time he steps up to wrestle, Truth's high-energy lyrics have entertained (and at times insulted) the audience for years.

Owing to his musical ability, R-Truth owns his entrance music and is the only entry on this list to have not only used the same music in different promotions but also performed it himself on a regular basis.

#4. Randy Savage: Used Pomp and Circumstance as his theme in various promotions

Whether as a face or heel, The Macho Man was an extremely flamboyant performer who needed a theme that encapsulated his over the top nature

Hailed as one of the greatest all-round professional wrestlers in history, "Macho Man" Randy Savage was the total package. A gifted technical performer with an unparalleled level of charisma, he could shine equally well as both a hero and a villain.

Regardless of his alignment, one thing was always consistent with The Macho Man. He was always flamboyant and carried himself with the utmost confidence. Aside from his over-the-top outfits, gravelly voice and signature catchphrase, fans instantly knew that Savage was coming as soon as his iconic music hit.

Using the classic composition Pomp and Circumstance, the Hall of Famer's entrances were always filled with pagentry and had an almost celebratory feel about them. After all, it is a song composed for festive occasions and is frequently used at graduations.

In many ways, this theme reflects the Macho Man character perfectly. If he came out as a good guy, the audience would celebrate his arrival with him and if he was a villain, he would pompously revel in his own greatness.

As it is a classic song that is in the public domain, no single wrestling promotion has exclusive rights over Pomp and Circumstance. Savage was able to use it regardless of the company he was working for. For a performer whose music was so deeply ingrained into his character, it was a smart choice to use a song that he could bring with him wherever he went.

#3. The Hardy Boyz used Loaded as their theme in WWE and AEW

One of the greatest tag teams in the history of wrestling, The Hardy Boyz have been wowing audiences for over two decades and have no plans of stopping anytime soon. From their wild outfits to their death defying stunts, the brothers also have a memorable theme song.

Since 1998, Matt and Jeff have used Loaded as their music whenever they teamed up with each other. The younger Hardy in particular would sometimes use the song as a singles performer as well. When they returned to WWE in 2017, they mostly used Loaded as opposed to their other theme songs.

For years, many assumed that WWE owned the rights to Loaded and there was a belief that this was the reason Jeff Hardy did not switch to No More Words until the very end of his last WWE run. However, this has proven to not be the case in 2022.

Fans were pleasantly surprised to hear this theme play as Jeff Hardy made his AEW debut and reacted positively when the Hardy Boyz continued to use the song upon their reformation in Tony Khan's company.

It turns out that the song, despite being one of WWE's most enduring themes, was in fact never owned by the global juggernaut.

Licensed by producer Zack Tempest for the entirety of the Hardys' WWE run, Tony Khan bought the rights to Loaded in order for the legendary brothers to continue to use their iconic music in All Elite Wrestling.

#2. CM Punk: Used Cult of Personality as his theme in ROH, WWE and AEW

Using Living Colour's Cult of Personality as his entrance theme throughout various promotions, WWE were once able to get the band to perform the song live for CM Punk's WrestleMania 29 entrance

CM Punk is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling today. A rebel both on-screen and behind the scenes, the Chicago native is a master at blurring the lines between fiction and reality at a time when many know wrestling to be a scripted show.

Despite having used various themes over the course of his long and decorated career, Living Colour's Cult Of Personality has been the song most heavily associated with The Voice of the Voiceless.

First used at the tail end of his time in Ring of Honor, Punk would later bring the song back during his iconic WWE push in 2011 and is currently using the song in AEW. He would also use the song during his time as an analyst on FOX's WWE Backstage and his tenure in the UFC.

The Straight Edge Superstar has said that Cult of Personality has always been a song that has occupied a special place in his heart. As a young man in Chicago, Punk's Little League team used the song as their entrance song and he himself would pay for the song's hefty licensing fee during his time in ROH.

When he re-signed with WWE in 2011, one of the terms of his new contract was that the promotion would shoulder the bill for the music. Vince McMahon and company went one step further, arranging for the band to perform the song live at WrestleMania 29.

Now in AEW, Punk has been able to continue to use Cult of Personality thanks to the ample resources of his new boss, Tony Khan. While most wrestling themes are reflective of the performer's character, it is safe to say that Cult of Personality is just as reflective of Phil Brooks the man as it is CM Punk the superstar.

#1. Cody Rhodes: Used Kingdom as his theme in AEW, Impact, NJPW, ROH, NWA and WWE

The most recent example of a wrestler who used the same theme in different wrestling promotions, Cody Rhodes has been able to use his now iconic entrance song, Kingdom, in six major wrestling promotions.

First used after he left WWE, Kingdom has followed The American Nightmare throughout his journey to change the entire wrestling landscape. Performed by Downstrait (who also recorded Rhodes' old WWE theme and The Miz's current entrance music), the rights to Kingdom are owned by the second-generation star himself and he is thus free to bring the song with him wherever he goes.

From honoring his father by winning the NWA title, to setting up his own company and shedding his WWE image, Kingdom has played in the background of all of Rhodes' most memorable moments.

It was a pleasant surprise to see Rhodes to continue to use the song upon his return to WWE as it indicated that the company was willing to carry on with The American Nightmare and not the same young prospect that left them in 2016.

In many ways, Kingdom is a tale of Rhodes' journey away from WWE and how he changed the wrestling business as a whole before returning almost as a new man to conquer the very place that once saw him as less than who he really was. It will only be a matter of time before Kingdom plays throughout an arena celebrating The American Nightmare's first WWE Title win.

