5 WWE Superstars who lost their cool on live TV

The more one learns about the sport of professional wrestling, the more they realize how interesting it truly is. It's no secret that WWE Superstars work together to put on a show. So, even when the fans witness a wrestler beating up their rival, there is no real animosity between the involved competitors (in most cases).

But at the end of the day, WWE Superstars are humans too and can be triggered by the acts of their colleagues, or by the surrounding events. In most cases, they manage to hide their anger until they get backstage, but there have been certain instances of WWE talent getting frustrated while on camera.

Remaining professional while being recorded is essential if one strives to climb the ranks of the wrestling world. But, even some of the most dedicated WWE performers have lost their cool on live TV.

So, without further ado, here is a list of five such WWE Superstars and the situations that prompted them to get angry.

#5 Randy Orton on WWE RAW

2009 - Randy Orton going "Stupid Stupid Stupid" after the RKO.

2019 - Kofi Kingston with a callback to that after a closeline.#SDLive #KofiMania pic.twitter.com/9xfV07oRaS — Kelsey (@iAmKelsey91) February 20, 2019

When 2010 kicked off, it was believed that Kofi Kingston would emerge as a main-event player. His feud against Randy Orton at the time had done a good job of elevating the Jamaican Superstar to unimaginable heights early on in his career.

However, things came crashing down for Kofi Kingston when he landed on the wrong side of The Viper during the January 11th, 2010 episode of WWE RAW. During the episode, Kingston collided with Orton and John Cena in a #1 contender's triple-threat match.

The aforementioned match was supposed to end with Orton pinning Kingston after hitting the punk kick. However, the 13-time Tag Team Champion wouldn't stay down and get into the position that would allow the two-time Royal Rumble winner to hit him with the punt kick.

This moment angered Randy Orton to the point where he hit Kingston with a brutal RKO and won the match after calling him "stupid" twice. Following this incident, Kofi Kingston would lose all the momentum that he had racked up in the preceding months, courtesy of Randy Orton's backstage influence.

This story was the central focus of the enthralling WWE Championship feud between challenger Randy Orton and champion Kofi Kingston in 2019.