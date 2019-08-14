5 times WWE Superstars lost to their own finishing move

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.27K // 14 Aug 2019, 17:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Orton fell to his very own RKO at Extreme Rules 2015.

A professional wrestler is known for many things in & outside the ring, and one of the major attributes among those is his finishing maneuver. A superstar will look to make his finishing move look more impactful than the other moves he performs inside the ring, and it is still the reason the fans remember the legendary moves like Sweet Chin Music or the Tombstone Piledriver.

With this in mind, stealing the move of your opponent is the ultimate sign of disrespect, as opponents compete in a game of one-upmanship to see who can perform better, and some Superstars have even lost to their own moves.

Here are five WWE Superstars who suffered total humiliation by losing to their own finishing move.

#5 Yokozuna Leg Drops Hulk Hogan out of the WWF

The Super Heavyweight used Hogan's leg drop to win the title and sent the Hulkster rout of the WWF for nearly a decade.

It's safe to say that there has never been a Superstar in all of wrestling, quite like Hulk Hogan. Winning his first World title in 1984, Hogan is considered by many as the biggest star of the industry, but by 1993, many fans of the McMahon-based promotion had had enough.

After Bret Hart lost the WWF title to Yokozuna at WrestleMania, Hogan would win the gold with ease from the Superheavyweight, and a rematch was made for the 1993 King of the Ring Pay Per View. The match saw Yokozuna kick out of Hogan's running leg drop and at the final moments Hogan got blinded by a fireball shot by Harvey Wippleman disguised as a Japanese photographer. Yokozuna took advantage of a blinded Hulk Hogan and nailed him with his own leg drop to win the title, and send Hogan out to WCW.

1 / 5 NEXT