5 times WWE Superstars played a prank on Vince McMahon

WWE Superstars spend the vast majority of their time in the company on the road, which means that they become good friends with their co-workers. Over the years, several stars have even been able to create a bond with Vince McMahon that allows them to get away with pranking the WWE Chairman himself.

Whilst Vince McMahon has become well-known for some of the pranks that he has played on his employees throughout his time as Chairman, there have been a few WWE stars who were brave enough to play a joke on their boss as well.

Even though Vince McMahon comes across as a very professional man, it appears that he doesn't mind the odd joke, as the following list of WWE stars found out.

#5 The Nasty Boys and The British Bulldog filled Vince McMahon's coat with shaving foam

The Nasty Boys once pranked Vince McMahon

Pranks were a regular occurrence in WWE back in the day and The Nasty Boys were well-known prankers, so it comes as no surprise that even the WWE Chairman was unable to escape one of their practical jokes back in the early 90s.

The Undertaker spoke to Barstool Sports earlier this year and The Deadman revealed that The Nasty Boys once teamed with The British Bulldog to pull off a prank on both Vince McMahon and J.J Dillon:

"Back in the day, in the early 90s, when I got there, we really only got a 3-4 day break around Christmas time. We might get 5 or 6 days, and it usually meant we left on Christmas Day to go work somewhere. So, that last show before our break, you never took your eyes off any of your gear, you locked everything up. I remember we did a TV taping, Vince was there, JJ Dillon was the Head of Talent Relations at the time. The Nasty Boys and The British Bulldog, they filled... they took Vince's coat, filled it full of shaving cream. They took... I want to say it was JJ Dillon's briefcase, they tied it up on the top of the ceiling, so you couldn't... I mean, it was total mayhem."

The Deadman didn't reveal what Vince McMahon's reaction was, but it's likely that he wasn't happy when he found his jacket and it was full of shaving foam.