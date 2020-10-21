5 Times WWE Superstars received 'boring' chants

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WWE Universe often let their voices be heard by chanting “This is awesome!” when they witnessed a great match.

On the flip side, if WWE fans did not enjoy a match that was taking place in front of them, they would chant “This is boring!” or “Boring! Boring!” to let everybody know exactly what they thought.

The “Boring!” chant is usually reserved for WWE Superstars who have struggled to form a connection with the WWE Universe, but that is not always the case.

In this article, let’s take a look at five times that major WWE Superstars received “Boring!” chants during a match.

#5 Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose (WWE TLC 2018)

On paper, Dean Ambrose should have become one of the top villains in modern-day WWE after he betrayed Seth Rollins on the same night that Roman Reigns revealed his leukemia diagnosis.

However, in reality, Ambrose’s character lost a ton of momentum in the weeks that followed that incident, meaning the storyline became boring to many WWE fans.

The Lunatic Fringe still continued to feud with Rollins for two months after that memorable October 22, 2018 episode of WWE RAW, but a lot of his promos were aimed at the WWE Universe instead of his rival.

When Ambrose and Rollins finally went one-on-one at the TLC pay-per-view on December 16, 2018, their 23-minute match was met with chants of “This is boring!” and “Becky! Becky!”.

Rollins, who lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Ambrose in the match, addressed the chants one night later on WWE RAW.

“To top it off, I heard that crowd last night. I heard every single thing they had to say, and that’s on me. That is my responsibility - I’ve got to own that and move forward.”

It was reported by the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer that Vince McMahon was “furious” with the match and the reaction of WWE’s fans.

One month later, it emerged that the man behind the Ambrose character, Jonathan Good (aka Jon Moxley), had told WWE that he wanted to leave the company when his contract expired at the end of April 2019.