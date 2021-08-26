5 times WWE Superstars requested to turn heel

WWE Superstars are known to play the characters that are handed to them. Superstars perform as babyfaces or heels, and their characters help the creative team book some great rivalries.

Many fans have questioned why superstars would want to play heel characters and get booed when they can get cheered as babyfaces. However, superstars have explained that playing villainous characters helps them grow and do something different.

Over the years, several top superstars have personally requested that the company turn them heel. Many superstars have even approached Vince McMahon for such a request.

Take a look at the five top WWE Superstars who once requested to turn heel.

#5. Former WWE SmackDown Champion Bayley wanted to change her look and turn heel

Former WWE SmackDown Champion Bayley carried the entire company on her shoulders during the pandemic era. Bayley turned out to be a shining star as she performed her heart out without a live crowd in attendance.

The Role Model had a great heel turn that helped her reach the top of WWE. Bayley was asked about her heel turn and how she has transitioned into a new role by Newsweek.com.

When questioned whether the turn was her idea or WWE’s, the former SmackDown Women's Champion said:

“A little bit of both. When this first happened I had to, I think it was [WWE’s] Hell in a Cell when I lost the title to Charlotte for like a week or something, and I had to cry and put on this big ol’ scene and cry and blah blah blah. And I knew I couldn’t come back to being the same Bayley. What, am I going to cry and everything is going to be ok? What would be the point of that? I always had this idea of wanting to be a heel whether people believed I could do it or not because I had this John Cena little-kid run where, no, you’re going to be the same forever. Cena can do that—he’s awesome, but I don’t want to do that. I want to try different avenues in wrestling as long as I have my career going. It was kind of my idea, I pitched everything I wanted to do and my look and all this stuff and when it was approved I was like, ‘Oh crap. Well, this better work,'” Bayley said.

I can’t give WWE enough credit for the layers we’ve seen in the Bayley character. Like...do you all understand that she has turned heel(ier) twice since actually turning heel?! pic.twitter.com/xXXJq1btr3 — Kenny Majid - The Not-So-Jaded Member of the IWC (@akfytwrestling) September 5, 2020

The Role Model has been one of the best things about SmackDown over the past couple of years. However, an unfortunate injury slowed her down recently. Fans will be waiting for Bayley to return soon and get back in the SmackDown Women’s Championship picture.

