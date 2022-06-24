5 times WWE Superstars savagely responded to fans' insults

The summer of 2022 has officially begun and WWE's first Premium live event of the season is set to take place in a little over a week's time. Unfortunately for fans, the highly anticipated bout between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair has been canceled due to Rhea not being medically cleared at the moment.

While The Judgment Day member no longer has the opportunity to recapture the WWE Raw Women's Championship, this certainly hasn't stopped her from roasting her haters and detractors online.

Rhea wasn't the only star to respond to fans' insults, read on to relive or discover 5 times WWE Superstars countered fans' insulting remarks.

#5 Baron Corbin responds to fans calling for him to be fired

The former United States Champion certainly isn't everyone's cup of tea. As evident by the reception over the years, Corbin won't be winning viewers' choice for the most well-liked WWE Superstar anytime soon.

While Corbin will go down as arguably one of the most disliked WWE Superstars in recent history, it doesn't take away from the fact that the guy has a family and wrestles to provide for his household.

His response to a fan in 2021 in regards to wishing he'd been fired deserves an honorable mention, but his famous clap back the previous year took the cake.

In a tweet, the former Mr. Money in the Bank wrote,

"People like this truly make me sick. Regardless of your thoughts on me, you're wishing someone lost their job. How they feed their families and their livelihood. You need to reevaluate your life."

#4 Don't "what" The Undertaker

When comparing Taker's Dead Man gimmick to his days as Big Evil, most would agree that the latter wasn't as well-received as its predecessor. Despite this, there were a handful of moments to be remembered from the gimmick.

One such moment came on the April 1 edition of Monday Night Raw in 2002. Old Booger Red wasn't happy about Triple H being crowned as the new Undisputed Champion, so he commenced airing his grievances to Ric Flair, the co-owner of WWE at the time.

In the midst of him doing so, the fans began to chant "what" every time he finished a sentence. In a rebuttal, Taker responded by encouraging the crowd to say what if they like to sleep with their own siblings.

#3 Rhea Ripley responds to a remark regarding her appearance

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE Samuel @Am_samuel_kachi 🤣🤣 U are getting there... Almost a man🤣🤣 twitter.com/RheaRipley_WWE… U are getting there... Almost a man 😅☺️🤣🤣 twitter.com/RheaRipley_WWE… Aw… Did my hard work hurt your pathetic ego? It’s ok, maybe one day you might decide to put your “big boy” pants on and grow a set. Until then be careful because your incompetence is showing. twitter.com/am_samuel_kach… Aw… Did my hard work hurt your pathetic ego? It’s ok, maybe one day you might decide to put your “big boy” pants on and grow a set. Until then be careful because your incompetence is showing. twitter.com/am_samuel_kach…

For what it's worth, a passion for physical fitness and bodybuilding isn't male-exclusive, nor should a woman get labeled a man for showing enough commitment and drive at the gym in order to achieve the goals they set out to.

Besides that, Rhea Ripley wrestles for WWE and whether you're male or female, history has shown that having an impressive physique is one way to stand out amongst your peers.

One of Rhea's hecklers recently suggested that she was on her way to becoming a man in response to the former Raw Women's Champion showing off her body in a recent post.

In a tweet, Rhea replied with,

"Aw… did my hard work hurt your pathetic ego? It’s ok, maybe one day you might decide to put your “big boy” pants on and grow a set. Until then, be careful because your incompetence is showing."

#2 Batista vs. A young WWE fan in attendance

This next entry was brought to you in part by keeping the great name of kayfabe alive and it made for quite a hilarious moment.

During Batista's final run as a full-time WWE Superstar, The Animal faced off against John Cena at the 2010 Extreme Rules pay-per-view. John Cena would ultimately be the victor on that occasion.

While seeing him send Batista through the table was epic, the highlight of the night came in the form of a verbal exchange between The Animal and a young fan. In the heat of the match, a kid can be audibly heard yelling out, "I hate you, Batista" in the most casually adorable way possible.

The former 6 time world champion fired back with "I hate you, too."

#1 Roman Reigns responds to accusations that he was handed everything in WWE

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns twitter.com/servinfools/st… Yea I guess working my butt off 5 days a week while being away from my wife and kids for the last 7 years is being "handed" it. #DumbAssMark Yea I guess working my butt off 5 days a week while being away from my wife and kids for the last 7 years is being "handed" it. #DumbAssMark twitter.com/servinfools/st…

In 2017 the Roman Reigns hate train was in full effect. As such, The Big Dog was ever so audibly getting booed out of the building on a weekly basis, excluding house shows.

For the most part, it seemed as though Reigns never let this get to him on TV, as he hardly ever acknowledged the reception. The same can be said in regards to social media as well, but it hardly ever means never.

At one point in 2017, a fan stated that the only reason Roman was positioned at the top was due to his family lineage. The Tribal Chief responded with,

"Yea I guess working my butt off 5 days a week while being away from my wife and kids for the last 7 years is being "handed" it."

