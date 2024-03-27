5 times WWE Superstars unexpectedly announced in-ring retirement

Ridge Holland made headlines on WWE NXT on Tuesday after announcing that he would be going on an indefinite hiatus from in-ring competition. The former Brawling Brutes member said that he was dealing with mental health issues that were mainly coming from the backlash he received from fans after the injury of Big E back in 2022.

It remains unclear if and when Holland will return to in-ring action, but it appears that his time with the Stamford-based company is seemingly over, at least for the time being.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who, like Ridge Holland, unexpectedly announced their retirement from in-ring action, either temporarily or permanently.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus remains an iconic figure in WWE, even if she spent just a few years with the Stamford-based company. The Canadian star made her WWE debut in 2000 and stayed there until 2006 when she announced her retirement at the age of 30.

By that time, Trish had become Women's Champion seven times. Since 2006, she has appeared on a part-time basis and mainly during premium live events, like WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

Trish Stratus defeated Lita at Unforgiven Pay-Per-View back in 2006 to claim the title and retired after that.

#4. Former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson

After becoming one of the top wrestlers in the Stamford-based company in the early 2010s, Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, retired from professional wrestling in February 2016.

He had to stay out for months after winning the Intercontinental Championship in March 2015 due to injuries.

"I had gotten EEGs and brain MRIs and neuropsychological evaluations, and all of them said this, that I was fine, and that I could come back and I could wrestle...But a week and a half ago, I took a test that said that maybe my brain isn't as okay as I thought it was...So, it is with a heavy heart and the utmost sadness that I officially announce my retirement," Bryan said in his retirement speech.

Bryan Danielson did not stay out of in-ring action for several years. He returned to the squared circle in 2018 and was part of WWE's active roster until 2021, when he moved to AEW.

#3. Former WWE Divas Champion Paige

Like Bryan Danielson, Paige, now known as Saraya, had to retire due to serious injuries but came back after a few years out. She made her WWE main roster debut in 2014 and dominated the Divas division till 2016. She then had neck surgery and briefly returned in 2017. A year later, she announced that she would have to retire.

"I love this ring. I was born to be in this ring. This is my heart, this is my soul, and this is my blood. But unfortunately, due to neck injuries, I can no longer perform as an in-ring competitor," Paige said.

She remained in a General Manager role for several months but eventually left the company. She returned to the ring as Saraya in September 2022 after signing with AEW.

#2. WWE legend Triple H

Triple H has been one of the best wrestlers of all time. A 14-time World Champion, The Game did it all in his career and is now the Chief Content Officer of WWE.

He has been performing on a part-time basis since 2010, when he took over an executive role, but had to retire in 2021 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

"As far as in ring, which I get [asked about] a lot, I'm done. I would never wrestle again. First of all, I have a defibrillator in my chest so it's probably not a good idea for me to have to get zapped on live TV," Triple H said during an appearance on ESPN's First Take.

The Game's last match was against Randy Orton on Monday Night RAW in January 2021.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, had to retire after WrestleMania 27 due to a serious neck injury he was dealing with. The Rated-R Superstar announced his retirement on the April 11 episode of Monday Night RAW back in 2011.

"Eight years ago, I broke my neck. I had spinal fusion surgery (...) but because of that surgery I knew I that I was wrestling on borrowed time from that point on. The WWE wanted me to go get more test and thankfully I did because the MRI showed that I have to retire," Edge said in his retirement speech.

Edge returned in 2020, only to spend the next three and a half years with WWE before eventually leaving the Stamford-based company. He is now performing for AEW as Adam Copeland.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here